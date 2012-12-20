How to Avoid Blisters from High Heels

There's probably no better example of suffering for style than high heels. These women's shoes (although men have worn them at various points in history, too) are more popular than ever. However, the practice of teetering around in sky-high stilettos and towering platforms has left many women with a number of foot problems, including bunions, corns, calluses, hammertoe and, most commonly, blisters.
High heels are likely to lead to blistering because they not only constrict feet and toes; they also cause the body to deposit increased weight on that constricted area. When blisters do surface, they're likely to be exacerbated by the continued rubbing and pressure of the shoe. Soon, you're hobbling around with your band aid-adorned feet peeking out from your formerly chic shoes. Suddenly, those fashionable heels don't look so stylish. As for your feet, those painful blisters -- if not given the chance to heal properly -- can become infected.
So what are you to do? Should you sacrifice style for comfort and safety? Or should you suffer through the pain and let your feet devolve into a hot mess?
Medical experts, of course, would recommend the former. They would advise you to cut back on wearing high heels -- or stop wearing them altogether. However, if you're a slave to fashion, you might not see this as an option. Recent surveys have found that while 73 percent of women experience foot problems related to wearing high heels, 42 percent would continue wearing their favorite shoe despite the discomfort.
Fortunately for you, there is a middle ground. While wearing heels less frequently is still ideal, it is possible to keep up with this shoe trend while also reducing the pain, discomfort and potential dangers of blisters. On the coming pages, we'll show you steps you can take to prevent blistering from high heels, as well as the best ways to treat blisters when they occur. So keep reading for advice that will have you strutting around in your stilettos pain-free.
