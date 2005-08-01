9 Tools to Help You Successfully Quit Smoking

" " To stop smoking, users often need physical and psychological tools. See more drug pictures. Comstock Images/Getty Images/ Thinkstock

There are nearly as many methods for quitting smoking as there are ex-smokers. Those who succeeded in breaking nicotine's bonds cite everything from quitting cold turkey to hypnosis and even prescription lozenges as effective ways to stop smoking. Most of the tools offer temporary relief from the physical withdrawal symptoms of smoking cessation, but do not address the powerful psychological addictions. These are best addressed by behavioral modification counseling or group therapy, and by other techniques used successfully by former smokers, which are outlined in Tips from the Pros. Strategies that address both the physical and psychological addictions are the most likely to succeed.

The first two weeks after quitting smoking are critical to a person's success. Withdrawal symptoms begin within just a few hours of the last cigarette smoked then will increase in intensity until these symptoms peak after 3 to 5 days. After two weeks, the withdrawal symptoms disappear. Withdrawal symptoms include:

Physical Symptoms:

Headache

Tingling in hands and feet

Sweating

Intestinal pain and discomfort in the form of cramps or nausea

Sore throat, coughing, general respiratory problems similar to cold symptoms (the good thing, though, is this means the smokers' lungs are clearing)

Emotional Symptoms:

Extreme mood swings: temper tantrums, feelings of dependency, neediness

Irritability

Anxiety

Insomnia

Lack of mental clarity — difficulty in concentrating

Depression — in the short term, some smokers actually grieve the loss of cigarettes. Planning for these feelings of loss can help a smoker get through the early withdrawal symptoms of depression.

