Smoking Cessation

Since nicotine is addictive, smoking cessation is a difficult process, but quitting could save your life. Learn about the dangers of smoking and read about effective methods for smoking cessation.

FDA Takes Step Toward Non-addictive Cigarettes
Cutting nicotine out of cigarettes altogether may be the only way to end smoking addiction for good.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Quit Smoking. Period.
Women looking to stop smoking may have more success if they time it with their cycle, a small, new study suggests.

By Kate Kershner

FDA Extends Tobacco Regulations to Cover E-Cigarettes, Hookahs and More
This largest expansion of federal authority beyond cigarettes defines "tobacco products" to include vaping and paraphernalia, bans sales to those under 18.

By Christopher Hassiotis

Hookah Smoking Delivers Way, Way, Way More Toxins than Cigarettes
Hookah lounges may be a super-chill spot to gather with friends, but a hookah-smoking session delivers more of a puff-for-puff punch than cigarettes.

By Laurie L. Dove

Bacterial Enzymes Join the Campaign to Stop Smoking
One of the latest potential tools for stopping smoking comes from the same fields where tobacco grows.

By John Donovan

10 Things You Didn't Know About the History of Smoking
The history of smoking is, in many respects, driven by adventure, greed and friendship. But more than anything, it's driven by addiction. So what are some of the lesser-known facts about smoking's rich and varied history?

By Rebecca Fairley Raney

10 Organizations That Want to Help You Quit Smoking
Some say it's as hard to quit smoking as it is to kick a heroin habit, so it's no surprise that there are numerous products and services dedicated to helping smokers quit. What are some of the top organizations that can help you kick the habit?

By Becky Striepe

When did humans start smoking, anyway?
Whether they believe that tobacco has healing powers or they simply enjoy the calming feel of a cigarette, people have been smoking for many years. But when did humans first pick up the habit?

By Rebecca Fairley Raney

Is it really possible to be a social smoker?
There's no question -- smoking is addictive. So, can you limit the habit to social situations? If so, for how long? Let's examine the truth about the non-daily smoker.

By Susan Batten

What organization spends the most on smoking prevention?
Because of smoking's negative impact on public health, there are quite a few organizations working to help reduce the number of smokers, and some spend millions -- or even hundreds of millions -- to do so. So who spends the most?

By Becky Striepe

10 Common Smoking Triggers
Whether you've just quit smoking or you're trying to severely limit your nicotine intake, there will be myriad other triggers just waiting for you. Like the seven deadly sins of the medieval morality plays, these triggers can tempt the most well-meaning quitter into lighting up and breathing out that smoky cloud of relief.

By Susan Batten

Can virtual reality help you quit smoking?
Do you feel like you've tried everything to quit smoking but just can't kick the habit? Virtual reality may be the answer -- or at least an interesting option for video-game lovers to try. But can it really help you put down those cigarettes?

By Rebecca Fairley Raney

What state has the highest percentage of teenage smokers?
Teen smoking is a huge problem in the United States. But where is the issue the most severe and why?

By Matt Sailor

Can your lungs regenerate?
Your lungs are complex organs that need to be well cared for, as little lung regeneration can occur. Learn more about whether your lungs can regenerate by reading this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Do ads really get kids to start smoking?
Some say characters like the Marlboro Man and Joe Camel were designed to target children, rather than the adults the tobacco companies claimed they intended to reach with these ads. But do ads like these really lead to kids smoking?

By Matt Cunningham

10 Reasons People Start Smoking
Study after study shows a link between smoking and a host of health problems, but still, more than five million adults per year die from tobacco-related illnesses. So why do people continue to take up smoking?

By Matt Cunningham

How can you encourage your loved one to quit smoking?
Hard numbers and reasons for not smoking can go in one ear and out the other for most smokers. So what exactly can you do to encourage someone you love to quit smoking? You might be surprised to find out.

By Terri Briseno

10 Things Not to Do if You Want Someone to Stop Smoking
And as much as you may hate it, you have to remember that those who smoke might actually love it. So if you want to help them quit, remember there are ways you have to go about winning this battle, and knowing what not to do is as important as knowing what to do.

By Terri Briseno

How long does it take smokers' lungs to regenerate?
It can take up to 15 years to reverse some of the damage caused to the lungs by smoking. Find out more about lung regeneration from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can e-cigarettes help you stop smoking?
Electronic cigarettes are some of the newest products on the market making claims that they can help people quit smoking. But can they? And are they even safe?

By Susan Cassidy

How often do smokers relapse when they quit?
Many smokers who decide to quit ultimately start smoking again. What exactly triggers the relapse and how can you fight it?

By Matt Sailor

10 Little-known Facts About E-cigarettes
Electronic cigarettes were introduced to the U.S. market in 2007 and offer an alternative to smoking tobacco. But are they a healthier option or a riskier choice? Before you consider taking up the e-cig habit, get the facts.

By Maria Trimarchi & Susan Cassidy

10 Best Things About Quitting Smoking
So many positive changes occur when you giving up smoking. Reaping any of these 10 rewards can make the difficult struggle to quit well worth it.

By Matt Sailor

How can I keep from smoking again?
Most ex-smokers who start smoking again do so within the first 3 months after they quit. Learn how to keep from smoking again by planning ahead and devising some strategies to avoid relapse.

By Elizabeth Scherer

How do I quit smoking?
Preparation for quitting smoking is key. These tips will help increase your chances of success as you begin the journey to quit smoking.

By Bobbie Hasselbring