Smoking Cessation
Since nicotine is addictive, smoking cessation is a difficult process, but quitting could save your life. Learn about the dangers of smoking and read about effective methods for smoking cessation.
Cutting nicotine out of cigarettes altogether may be the only way to end smoking addiction for good.
Women looking to stop smoking may have more success if they time it with their cycle, a small, new study suggests.
This largest expansion of federal authority beyond cigarettes defines "tobacco products" to include vaping and paraphernalia, bans sales to those under 18.
Hookah lounges may be a super-chill spot to gather with friends, but a hookah-smoking session delivers more of a puff-for-puff punch than cigarettes.
One of the latest potential tools for stopping smoking comes from the same fields where tobacco grows.
By John Donovan
The history of smoking is, in many respects, driven by adventure, greed and friendship. But more than anything, it's driven by addiction. So what are some of the lesser-known facts about smoking's rich and varied history?
Some say it's as hard to quit smoking as it is to kick a heroin habit, so it's no surprise that there are numerous products and services dedicated to helping smokers quit. What are some of the top organizations that can help you kick the habit?
Whether they believe that tobacco has healing powers or they simply enjoy the calming feel of a cigarette, people have been smoking for many years. But when did humans first pick up the habit?
There's no question -- smoking is addictive. So, can you limit the habit to social situations? If so, for how long? Let's examine the truth about the non-daily smoker.
By Susan Batten
Because of smoking's negative impact on public health, there are quite a few organizations working to help reduce the number of smokers, and some spend millions -- or even hundreds of millions -- to do so. So who spends the most?
Whether you've just quit smoking or you're trying to severely limit your nicotine intake, there will be myriad other triggers just waiting for you. Like the seven deadly sins of the medieval morality plays, these triggers can tempt the most well-meaning quitter into lighting up and breathing out that smoky cloud of relief.
By Susan Batten
Do you feel like you've tried everything to quit smoking but just can't kick the habit? Virtual reality may be the answer -- or at least an interesting option for video-game lovers to try. But can it really help you put down those cigarettes?
Teen smoking is a huge problem in the United States. But where is the issue the most severe and why?
By Matt Sailor
Your lungs are complex organs that need to be well cared for, as little lung regeneration can occur. Learn more about whether your lungs can regenerate by reading this article.
Some say characters like the Marlboro Man and Joe Camel were designed to target children, rather than the adults the tobacco companies claimed they intended to reach with these ads. But do ads like these really lead to kids smoking?
Study after study shows a link between smoking and a host of health problems, but still, more than five million adults per year die from tobacco-related illnesses. So why do people continue to take up smoking?
Hard numbers and reasons for not smoking can go in one ear and out the other for most smokers. So what exactly can you do to encourage someone you love to quit smoking? You might be surprised to find out.
And as much as you may hate it, you have to remember that those who smoke might actually love it. So if you want to help them quit, remember there are ways you have to go about winning this battle, and knowing what not to do is as important as knowing what to do.
It can take up to 15 years to reverse some of the damage caused to the lungs by smoking. Find out more about lung regeneration from this article.
Electronic cigarettes are some of the newest products on the market making claims that they can help people quit smoking. But can they? And are they even safe?
Many smokers who decide to quit ultimately start smoking again. What exactly triggers the relapse and how can you fight it?
By Matt Sailor
Electronic cigarettes were introduced to the U.S. market in 2007 and offer an alternative to smoking tobacco. But are they a healthier option or a riskier choice? Before you consider taking up the e-cig habit, get the facts.
So many positive changes occur when you giving up smoking. Reaping any of these 10 rewards can make the difficult struggle to quit well worth it.
By Matt Sailor
Most ex-smokers who start smoking again do so within the first 3 months after they quit. Learn how to keep from smoking again by planning ahead and devising some strategies to avoid relapse.
Preparation for quitting smoking is key. These tips will help increase your chances of success as you begin the journey to quit smoking.