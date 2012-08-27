5 Benefits of Mattifying Treatments

" " A mattifying treatment has ingredients that will soak up oil and give your face an even tone. Jupiterimages/Brand X Pictures/ Thinkstock

We all have those days when we feel like our skin just isn't looking its best. Our noses can get a little shiny, and we find that we have to excuse ourselves to apply some extra powder to remedy an oily spot. If you have naturally oily or combination skin and you experience this situation more frequently than you'd like but want to stay out of the dermatologist's office, your esthetician at the spa might recommend a mattifying treatment to control excess oil on your face.

Why does your skin get oily in the first place? The cause is sebum, a substance produced by the sebaceous glands that lubricates your skin and hair. When your sebaceous glands produce too much sebum, your face will appear oily particularly in your T-zone, the T-shaped area down your nose and chin and across your forehead.

If you have overly active sebaceous glands, you can use acne medications and face cleansers to fight excess oil, but these treatments usually don't last very long, and your face will be shiny again in just a few hours. However, if you use a mattifying treatment as a base for your makeup, oily skin will be under control throughout the day.

A mattifying treatment features ingredients that will soak up oil and give your face a more matted appearance. Although there are many types of mattifying products on the market, most come in tubes and skin cream containers and are typically applied before you put on your makeup. They can be touched up throughout the day without messing up your look.

On the next pages, we'll take a look at a few of the many benefits of mattifying treatments.