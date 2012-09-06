How to Introduce Your Guy to Manscaping

Manscaping isn't limited to below the belt -- and it doesn't mean that he has to go totally bare. It's just about a general cleanup and keeping things trimmed and neat. If your guy is hesitant, start off with a couple of problem areas that are simple to shape up. Overgrown ear and nose hairs are easily banished with a handy-dandy ... wait for it ... ear- and nose-hair trimmer. Taming an unruly beard or mustache is another good starter project, as is plucking the dreaded unibrow.

Once your man's face is ship-shape and he's willing and mentally prepared to go further, you can move on to larger tasks. It might be daunting to tackle areas like the chest and back, but you also have more options at your disposal. You could help him shave an overgrown back (after you've done a pass with an electric groomer, of course), or he could try a depilatory cream or wax. Unless he's going for the underwear-model look, his chest hair might be better with a trim rather than a full removal.

He might not be so eager to take a razor to previously ungroomed territory -- not to mention the potential blow to his ego -- but with some strategic female persuasion maybe he'll dare to go bare (or at least make himself a little more presentable).

When it comes to the nether regions, we don't have to remind you that caution is key. Waxing is OK for some areas, but in others he'll probably want to use small fingernail or grooming scissors ... or just leave well enough alone.

And remember, manscaping doesn't have to be an entirely DIY affair. Waxing, for one, might be better left to a professional, especially if your guy is a hair-removal virgin. And remind your man that this isn't a one-time job -- maintenance is just as important as the initial clear-cutting. Have him invest in a pair of tweezers, a good-quality electric groomer and whatever other tools he needs to keep himself looking manicured.

