Health Issues for Women Ages 25 to 40

Looking good and feeling good happen for those women who invest at least a little effort into maintaining their health. The key? Moderation.

Recognizing the symptoms of stress

Juggling professional life, family schedules, money issues and care for elderly parents are only a few of the common stressors confronting women today. The following strategies may help you from keep stress under control:

Advertisement

eat a balanced, nutritious diet

exercise regularly, because exercise can help to improve self-esteem and mental health, as well as physical fitness. Remember, when physical activity is painful, when you can't breath properly or if you feel faint or sick, you might be overdoing it and need to slow down.

20 to 30 minutes three times a week, can help reduce the risks of cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis; relieve the pain and disability caused by arthritis and other chronic diseases; increase strength, endurance and flexibility

schedule and prioritize your time; remember to make time for yourself

balance work and play

let yourself laugh and cry ; laughter and tears help to release tension

Skin care problems and solutions

Your skin is your body's first defense against disease and infection, and it protects your internal organs from injuries. The skin helps regulate body temperature and prevents excess fluid loss. It also helps to remove excess water and salt.

When skin becomes dry it needs water and oil, to help rejuvenate it. Most health care professionals recommend a simple cleansing regimen: a gentle cleanser using warm, not hot water, no abrasive scrubs (they can cause broken blood vessels, scratch the skin and irritate clogged pores), and when necessary, a moisturizer and sunscreen.

Anyone can develop skin cancer, although people with fair complexions tend to be more susceptible than people with darker skin tones. The earliest warning sign of severe skin damage is the development of actinic keratoses. These precancerous lesions appear as itchy, tender, crusty bumps on the back of the hands, lips, face or neck.

Reducing your exposure to the sun is the best way to keep your skin healthy.

Copyright 2003 National Women's Health Resource Center Inc. (NWHRC)