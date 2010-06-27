Women's General Health

Women's general health articles explore the various facets of caring for and maintaining women's health. Find information about promoting good health on a day-to-day basis.

Learn More

Menstrual Leave: An Idea Whose Time Has Come?
Menstrual Leave: An Idea Whose Time Has Come?

More than 3.5 billion women menstruate every month worldwide. Menstrual leave policies could help modernize our collective response to a natural biological occurrence.

By Laurie L. Dove

Do Too-tight Jog Bras Impair Breathing?
Do Too-tight Jog Bras Impair Breathing?

Could they be getting in the way of success? They might. If they're too tight.

By Alia Hoyt

4 Reasons Why Menstrual Cups Aren't More Popular
4 Reasons Why Menstrual Cups Aren't More Popular

Menstrual cups still don’t get much love from many American women. Why's that?

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Advertisement

Women More OK With Their Bodies Than They Used to Be
Women More OK With Their Bodies Than They Used to Be

It may have taken three decades, but a new exhaustive study shows U.S. women may be less dissatisfied with their weight than they used to be. And that's good news.

By Kate Kershner

Products for Your Period Finally Enter the 21st Century
Products for Your Period Finally Enter the 21st Century

Even though almost every woman gets a period, the number of products available to manage it is shockingly small. But the 21st century has seen a flurry of innovation.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Why are breasts different sizes?
Why are breasts different sizes?

During puberty, breasts don't always receive identical amounts of the hormone that makes them grow. Why does this happen, and how common is perfect symmetry anyway?

By Cristen Conger

10 Things Men Should Know About Female Hormones
10 Things Men Should Know About Female Hormones

Being knowledgeable about women's hormones is important because they not only affect behavior, they also figure prominently in women's overall health (and not just sexual health, either).

By Shanna Freeman

Advertisement

Preventing Female Hair Loss with Nutrition
Preventing Female Hair Loss with Nutrition

Losing your hair can be embarrassing and disappointing, especially for women. Learn about several nutritional approaches to help get the hair growing again.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Bathing Suit Blues: Coping With Self-Image
Bathing Suit Blues: Coping With Self-Image

Despite the growing plus-size industry, society today still pushes us to be thin -- and the bathing suit manufacturers feed into that. Learn how to maintain a good self-image even when you don't feel pretty on the beach.

How Female Puberty Works
How Female Puberty Works

When bras and tampons replace a girl's childish playthings during puberty, it can be tough. Growing up isn't easy, especially when so much is it visible, from acne to a sudden growth spurt.

By Tom Scheve

Do you really need to have a period every month?
Do you really need to have a period every month?

Is it a rite of passage or pure inconvenience? Women don't see their periods in the same way. But if you decide to trade in your tampon supply for birth control pills that suppress your period altogether, is it bad for you?

By Molly Edmonds

Advertisement

Why do women have more migraines than men?
Why do women have more migraines than men?

Men and women both have headaches, yet nearly three times as many women are affected by migraine pain. Are women simply more sensitive to pain than men, or is there something else going on here?

By Brette Sember

High Cholesterol and Women
High Cholesterol and Women

Cholesterol presents a different problem for women than it does for men. Typically, women have high level of the good kind, but this doesn't always protect them from the bad kind. Find out what women should do to control their cholesterol.

By Neil Stone

Checklist for Choosing a Bra
Checklist for Choosing a Bra

When your breasts begin to jiggle, feel sensitive when you run or feel heavy, it's time to consider a bra. Check out these tips that we have gathered for you on how to select a bra.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Premenstrual Syndrome: Signs and Symptoms
Premenstrual Syndrome: Signs and Symptoms

Music has long been recognized for its therapeutic value. Take a closer look into the power of music on healing the body, mind and soul in this article.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Advertisement

The Basics of Osteoporosis
The Basics of Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a preventable and treatable disease that thins and weakens your bones. Learn the basics of osteoporosis, and find out what you can do to prevent this health problem.

Women, are you getting enough iron?
Women, are you getting enough iron?

Many women today do not get enough iron as part of their diet, leading to iron-deficiency anemia. Learn how to ensure that you're getting enough iron.

By Annette Kornblum

Fast Facts About AIDS and Women
Fast Facts About AIDS and Women

The percentage of AIDS cases among American females has more than tripled since 1985. Learn fast facts about AIDS and women with these tidbits of information.

Fibromyalgia: Pain Syndrome Strikes Mostly Women
Fibromyalgia: Pain Syndrome Strikes Mostly Women

Fibromyalgia is a mysterious syndrome that causes pain, fatigue and other maladies that strikes mostly women. Learn more about the symptoms and causes of fibromyalgia.

Advertisement

Health Issues for Women Ages 14 to 25
Health Issues for Women Ages 14 to 25

After emerging from puberty, teenagers and young women should take charge of their health needs. Be on the look out for red flags like these health issues for women 14-25, and establish good health habits for a lifetime.

Health Issues for Women Ages 25 to 40
Health Issues for Women Ages 25 to 40

Women 25 to 40 should invest some time in their health to ensure that they feel and look great. Learn about health issues for women ages 25 to 40 so you can take charge of your health.

By National Women's Health Resource Center

Health Issues for Women Ages 40 to 55
Health Issues for Women Ages 40 to 55

For many women ages 40 to 55, hormonal changes can make midlife less than 'prime time.' Learn about menopause and other health issues for women ages 40 to 55.

Health Issues for Women Ages 55 And Older
Health Issues for Women Ages 55 And Older

Women face unique health issues beginning at age 50 and throughout the rest of their lives. Learn about health issues for women ages 50 and older.

Advertisement

Kegel Exercises
Kegel Exercises

Kegel exercises are the first line of treatment for urinary stress incontinence. Learn how to perform Kegel exercises to strengthen urinary muscles.

Kvetching for Better Health
Kvetching for Better Health

Kvetching, Yiddish for complaining, may be more helpful than we thought. Find out how kvetching could be good for your health and learn how to complain and feel good about it.