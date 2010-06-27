Women's General Health
Women's general health articles explore the various facets of caring for and maintaining women's health. Find information about promoting good health on a day-to-day basis.
Endometriosis Facts to Know
Endometriosis Lifestyle Tips
Endometriosis Prevention
Menopause Journal: Is it a hot flash or global warming?
Menopause
What causes hot flashes?
New Device Promises to Zap Period Pain
PMS 101
Menstrual Disorder Treatment
Acupuncture Doesn't Help Women With PCOS Get Pregnant
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome on the Brain
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Questions and Answers
Yeast Infection Symptoms and Diagnosis
Causes of Yeast Infections
Questions to Ask Your Yeast Infection Specialist
More than 3.5 billion women menstruate every month worldwide. Menstrual leave policies could help modernize our collective response to a natural biological occurrence.
Could they be getting in the way of success? They might. If they're too tight.
By Alia Hoyt
Menstrual cups still don’t get much love from many American women. Why's that?
It may have taken three decades, but a new exhaustive study shows U.S. women may be less dissatisfied with their weight than they used to be. And that's good news.
Even though almost every woman gets a period, the number of products available to manage it is shockingly small. But the 21st century has seen a flurry of innovation.
During puberty, breasts don't always receive identical amounts of the hormone that makes them grow. Why does this happen, and how common is perfect symmetry anyway?
Being knowledgeable about women's hormones is important because they not only affect behavior, they also figure prominently in women's overall health (and not just sexual health, either).
Losing your hair can be embarrassing and disappointing, especially for women. Learn about several nutritional approaches to help get the hair growing again.
Despite the growing plus-size industry, society today still pushes us to be thin -- and the bathing suit manufacturers feed into that. Learn how to maintain a good self-image even when you don't feel pretty on the beach.
When bras and tampons replace a girl's childish playthings during puberty, it can be tough. Growing up isn't easy, especially when so much is it visible, from acne to a sudden growth spurt.
By Tom Scheve
Is it a rite of passage or pure inconvenience? Women don't see their periods in the same way. But if you decide to trade in your tampon supply for birth control pills that suppress your period altogether, is it bad for you?
Men and women both have headaches, yet nearly three times as many women are affected by migraine pain. Are women simply more sensitive to pain than men, or is there something else going on here?
Cholesterol presents a different problem for women than it does for men. Typically, women have high level of the good kind, but this doesn't always protect them from the bad kind. Find out what women should do to control their cholesterol.
By Neil Stone
When your breasts begin to jiggle, feel sensitive when you run or feel heavy, it's time to consider a bra. Check out these tips that we have gathered for you on how to select a bra.
Music has long been recognized for its therapeutic value. Take a closer look into the power of music on healing the body, mind and soul in this article.
Osteoporosis is a preventable and treatable disease that thins and weakens your bones. Learn the basics of osteoporosis, and find out what you can do to prevent this health problem.
Many women today do not get enough iron as part of their diet, leading to iron-deficiency anemia. Learn how to ensure that you're getting enough iron.
The percentage of AIDS cases among American females has more than tripled since 1985. Learn fast facts about AIDS and women with these tidbits of information.
Fibromyalgia is a mysterious syndrome that causes pain, fatigue and other maladies that strikes mostly women. Learn more about the symptoms and causes of fibromyalgia.
After emerging from puberty, teenagers and young women should take charge of their health needs. Be on the look out for red flags like these health issues for women 14-25, and establish good health habits for a lifetime.
Women 25 to 40 should invest some time in their health to ensure that they feel and look great. Learn about health issues for women ages 25 to 40 so you can take charge of your health.
For many women ages 40 to 55, hormonal changes can make midlife less than 'prime time.' Learn about menopause and other health issues for women ages 40 to 55.
Women face unique health issues beginning at age 50 and throughout the rest of their lives. Learn about health issues for women ages 50 and older.
Kegel exercises are the first line of treatment for urinary stress incontinence. Learn how to perform Kegel exercises to strengthen urinary muscles.
Kvetching, Yiddish for complaining, may be more helpful than we thought. Find out how kvetching could be good for your health and learn how to complain and feel good about it.