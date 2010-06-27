Women's Health articles focus on specific health needs for women. Find information on health and wellness issues specifically targeted to women.
Topics to Explore:
Could they be getting in the way of success? They might. If they're too tight.
By Alia Hoyt
A 2017 study found that acupuncture, used on its own or with fertility medication, just didn't work for women with polycystic ovarian syndrome.
The disorder can affect as many as 1 in 10 women between the ages of 15 and 44. And, until now, it's been frustratingly difficult to figure out the root cause.
Menstrual cups still don’t get much love from many American women. Why's that?
It may have taken three decades, but a new exhaustive study shows U.S. women may be less dissatisfied with their weight than they used to be. And that's good news.
A new product swears it will get rid of period pain via electrical impulses. But it seems like some old technology in sexier new clothing.
Even though almost every woman gets a period, the number of products available to manage it is shockingly small. But the 21st century has seen a flurry of innovation.
During puberty, breasts don't always receive identical amounts of the hormone that makes them grow. Why does this happen, and how common is perfect symmetry anyway?
Knowing the common symptoms of a vaginal yeast infection can help you better communicate your concerns to your doctor. Learn about the diagnosis of yeast infections in this article.
Yeast infections, especially recurrent ones, are a signal that your body is out of balance. Take a look at some of the common causes of yeast infections and typical symptoms.
Being knowledgeable about women's hormones is important because they not only affect behavior, they also figure prominently in women's overall health (and not just sexual health, either).
Everyone's experience with menopause is different, but knowing what to expect can help you cope with the changes. Read along as one woman shares her menopausal experiences in a menopause journal.
Losing your hair can be embarrassing and disappointing, especially for women. Learn about several nutritional approaches to help get the hair growing again.
Despite the growing plus-size industry, society today still pushes us to be thin -- and the bathing suit manufacturers feed into that. Learn how to maintain a good self-image even when you don't feel pretty on the beach.
What is the definition of menopause? Learn about the symptoms, causes and treatments of menopause in middle aged women.
When bras and tampons replace a girl's childish playthings during puberty, it can be tough. Growing up isn't easy, especially when so much is it visible, from acne to a sudden growth spurt.
By Tom Scheve
Is it a rite of passage or pure inconvenience? Women don't see their periods in the same way. But if you decide to trade in your tampon supply for birth control pills that suppress your period altogether, is it bad for you?
Men and women both have headaches, yet nearly three times as many women are affected by migraine pain. Are women simply more sensitive to pain than men, or is there something else going on here?
The strange feeling arrives suddenly. Intense heat feels like a blast furnace has just been ignited below the surface of your skin. As quickly as it arrived, it vanishes. What causes hot flashes?
Cholesterol presents a different problem for women than it does for men. Typically, women have high level of the good kind, but this doesn't always protect them from the bad kind. Find out what women should do to control their cholesterol.
By Neil Stone
Why are there so many questions surrounding menopause? Because women are now living long enough to ask them! Now, many women have a full third to half of their lives ahead of them after menopause.
When your breasts begin to jiggle, feel sensitive when you run or feel heavy, it's time to consider a bra. Check out these tips that we have gathered for you on how to select a bra.
Music has long been recognized for its therapeutic value. Take a closer look into the power of music on healing the body, mind and soul in this article.
Every month like clockwork, some women may become irritable, forgetful, distracted, bloated and tired. We're quick to give these symptoms a label: PMS. But what exactly is that? Find out about premenstrual syndrome.
By Stephanie Watson
Do you have questions about menopause? Get a fresh perspective on this subject with these journal entries about menopause.