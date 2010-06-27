Women's Health

Health
Do Too-tight Jog Bras Impair Breathing?

4 Reasons Why Menstrual Cups Aren't More Popular

Women More OK With Their Bodies Than They Used to Be

Endometriosis Facts to Know

Endometriosis Lifestyle Tips

Endometriosis Prevention

Menopause Journal: Is it a hot flash or global warming?

Menopause

What causes hot flashes?

New Device Promises to Zap Period Pain

PMS 101

Menstrual Disorder Treatment

Acupuncture Doesn't Help Women With PCOS Get Pregnant

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome on the Brain

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Questions and Answers

Yeast Infection Symptoms and Diagnosis

Causes of Yeast Infections

Questions to Ask Your Yeast Infection Specialist

The Basics of Yeast Infections

Do Too-tight Jog Bras Impair Breathing?
Could they be getting in the way of success? They might. If they're too tight.

By Alia Hoyt

Acupuncture Doesn't Help Women With PCOS Get Pregnant
A 2017 study found that acupuncture, used on its own or with fertility medication, just didn't work for women with polycystic ovarian syndrome.

By Kate Kershner

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome on the Brain
The disorder can affect as many as 1 in 10 women between the ages of 15 and 44. And, until now, it's been frustratingly difficult to figure out the root cause.

By Kate Kershner

4 Reasons Why Menstrual Cups Aren't More Popular
Menstrual cups still don’t get much love from many American women. Why's that?

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Women More OK With Their Bodies Than They Used to Be
It may have taken three decades, but a new exhaustive study shows U.S. women may be less dissatisfied with their weight than they used to be. And that's good news.

By Kate Kershner

New Device Promises to Zap Period Pain
A new product swears it will get rid of period pain via electrical impulses. But it seems like some old technology in sexier new clothing.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Products for Your Period Finally Enter the 21st Century
Even though almost every woman gets a period, the number of products available to manage it is shockingly small. But the 21st century has seen a flurry of innovation.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Why are breasts different sizes?
During puberty, breasts don't always receive identical amounts of the hormone that makes them grow. Why does this happen, and how common is perfect symmetry anyway?

By Cristen Conger

Yeast Infection Symptoms and Diagnosis
Knowing the common symptoms of a vaginal yeast infection can help you better communicate your concerns to your doctor. Learn about the diagnosis of yeast infections in this article.

By National Women's Health Resource Center

Causes of Yeast Infections
Yeast infections, especially recurrent ones, are a signal that your body is out of balance. Take a look at some of the common causes of yeast infections and typical symptoms.

By Editors of Consumer Guide

10 Things Men Should Know About Female Hormones
Being knowledgeable about women's hormones is important because they not only affect behavior, they also figure prominently in women's overall health (and not just sexual health, either).

By Shanna Freeman

Menopause Journal: Is it a hot flash or global warming?
Everyone's experience with menopause is different, but knowing what to expect can help you cope with the changes. Read along as one woman shares her menopausal experiences in a menopause journal.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Preventing Female Hair Loss with Nutrition
Losing your hair can be embarrassing and disappointing, especially for women. Learn about several nutritional approaches to help get the hair growing again.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Bathing Suit Blues: Coping With Self-Image
Despite the growing plus-size industry, society today still pushes us to be thin -- and the bathing suit manufacturers feed into that. Learn how to maintain a good self-image even when you don't feel pretty on the beach.

Menopause
What is the definition of menopause? Learn about the symptoms, causes and treatments of menopause in middle aged women.

By Sinclair Intimacy Institute

How Female Puberty Works
When bras and tampons replace a girl's childish playthings during puberty, it can be tough. Growing up isn't easy, especially when so much is it visible, from acne to a sudden growth spurt.

By Tom Scheve

Do you really need to have a period every month?
Is it a rite of passage or pure inconvenience? Women don't see their periods in the same way. But if you decide to trade in your tampon supply for birth control pills that suppress your period altogether, is it bad for you?

By Molly Edmonds

Why do women have more migraines than men?
Men and women both have headaches, yet nearly three times as many women are affected by migraine pain. Are women simply more sensitive to pain than men, or is there something else going on here?

By Brette Sember

What causes hot flashes?
The strange feeling arrives suddenly. Intense heat feels like a blast furnace has just been ignited below the surface of your skin. As quickly as it arrived, it vanishes. What causes hot flashes?

By Brette Sember

High Cholesterol and Women
Cholesterol presents a different problem for women than it does for men. Typically, women have high level of the good kind, but this doesn't always protect them from the bad kind. Find out what women should do to control their cholesterol.

By Neil Stone

Menopause 101
Why are there so many questions surrounding menopause? Because women are now living long enough to ask them! Now, many women have a full third to half of their lives ahead of them after menopause.

By Linda Hughey Holt

Checklist for Choosing a Bra
When your breasts begin to jiggle, feel sensitive when you run or feel heavy, it's time to consider a bra. Check out these tips that we have gathered for you on how to select a bra.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Premenstrual Syndrome: Signs and Symptoms
Music has long been recognized for its therapeutic value. Take a closer look into the power of music on healing the body, mind and soul in this article.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

PMS 101
Every month like clockwork, some women may become irritable, forgetful, distracted, bloated and tired. We're quick to give these symptoms a label: PMS. But what exactly is that? Find out about premenstrual syndrome.

By Stephanie Watson

Menopause Journal: Menopausal Mishaps
Do you have questions about menopause? Get a fresh perspective on this subject with these journal entries about menopause.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers