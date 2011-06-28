Watery Eyes? 5 Things You Didn't Know About Eye Allergies

" " Don't cry! Help get rid of those pesky allergens. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Eyes may be the window to our soul, but it's not a very effective portal if you can't see inside. Allergic reactions hit people in different ways, but most allergy sufferers have probably been subject to itchy, watery eyes at one time or another.

Pet allergies, ragweed, pollen, dust mites -- you name it. Most of these allergens cause symptoms that affect the head. You know the feeling: Your throat and chin itch, your nose becomes puffy, congested and red, and your eyes start itching, watering and even puffing up at times. If you're one of the roughly 60 million Americans who suffer regularly from allergies and want to know more, read on for five facts about your allergic eyes.