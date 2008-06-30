Cockroaches and Allergies

The protein from cockroach droppings can trigger nasal allergies and asthma symptoms. Cockroaches are especially problematic for children who live in densely populated urban areas. Prolonged exposure to cockroaches can lead to allergies and asthma. To reduce exposure, follow these tips.
- Prevent cockroaches from entering your home or office. Look for and block off cracks and crevices around drains, woodwork, flooring, windows, walls, basements, and outside doors.
- Fix leaky pipes and faucets promptly.
- Keep your house clean and dry.
- Store food in containers with tight lids.
- Pick up pet dishes immediately after your pet has eaten.
- Vacuum and sweep floors after meals.
- Wash dishes immediately after meals. Use hot, soapy water, or put dishes immediately into the dishwasher.
- Clean under stoves, refrigerator, toasters, or anywhere food particles might accumulate.
- Wipe the stovetop, kitchen cupboards, and other kitchen surfaces often.
- Remove garbage and recyclables often.
- Store garbage in tightly lidded cans.
- Try antiroach traps, poisons, gels, or pastes. Most antiroach products contain boric acid, which is deadly to roaches. If you use a spray, be sure you leave the area and don't return until the fumes and odor have completely subsided. They could trigger an allergy attack. Or hire a professional exterminator to rid your home of cockroaches.
