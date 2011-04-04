Animal Allergies

Animal allergies can wreak havoc on your immune system. Learn about different types of animal allergies, how to relieve pet allergies and more.

How to Help Prevent Allergies to Dogs
How to Help Prevent Allergies to Dogs

Your son is allergic to your pet dog and you want to know how to prevent the allergic reactions. This article will tell you how to help prevent allergies to dogs.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Top 5 Cat Allergy Symptoms
Top 5 Cat Allergy Symptoms

Cat allergy symptoms can sometimes look a lot like other allergies, or even a cold or flu. So how do you know if your feline friend is causing the problem, and more importantly, what can you do to make it better?

By Jessika Toothman

Are there any proven pet allergy treatments?
Are there any proven pet allergy treatments?

Allergies to pets can cause unpleasant, cold-like symptoms. Learn whether there are any proven pet allergy treatments in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What Are Some Symptoms of Feather Allergy?
What Are Some Symptoms of Feather Allergy?

Some feather allergy symptoms are itchy, watery eyes, runny nose, sneezing and cough. Learn about feather allergy symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some symptoms of allergies to horses?
What are some symptoms of allergies to horses?

Many people are allergic to cats and dogs, but allergies to horses can also cause irritation and discomfort. Learn about some symptoms of allergies to horses in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Is there any way to treat an allergy to horses?
Is there any way to treat an allergy to horses?

People can be allergic to horses as well as to household pets. Learn if there is any way to treat an allergy to horses in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Myths and Misconceptions About Pet Allergies
Myths and Misconceptions About Pet Allergies

There are many myths about pet allergies out there. Take a look at some common myths about pet allergies and find out what is actually true.

By Linnea Lundgren & Jeff Wald

How can you better control my cat dander allergies?
How can you better control my cat dander allergies?

It can sometimes be hard to avoid the cat dander that triggers your allergies. Learn how to better control cat dander allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some symptoms of allergies to cats in children?
What are some symptoms of allergies to cats in children?

Allergies are most often hereditary. Learn to identify the symptoms of cat allergies in children in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Will an allergy shot help with an allergy to pet dander?
Will an allergy shot help with an allergy to pet dander?

Many people suffer from allergies to pet dander. Learn whether an allergy shot will help with an allergy to pet dander in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Are there any treatments for allergies to cats?
Are there any treatments for allergies to cats?

Cat allergies are twice as common as dog allergies. Learn about treatments for allergies to cats in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Are there any types of cats for people with pet allergies?
Are there any types of cats for people with pet allergies?

The best method for avoiding cat allergies is to stay away from cats. Learn whether there are any types of cats that people with allergies can tolerate in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can cat allergies cause a rash?
Can cat allergies cause a rash?

Cat allergies can result in a number of different symptoms. Learn whether cat allergies can cause a rash in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can you have a pet dog if you have asthma and allergies?
Can you have a pet dog if you have asthma and allergies?

Dog allergies are relatively common, and they're more common among asthmatics. Learn whether you can have a pet dog if you have asthma and allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Do hairless cats cause allergies?
Do hairless cats cause allergies?

Some people think that hairless cats don't cause allergic reactions. Learn whether hairless cats cause allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can rabbits cause allergies?
Can rabbits cause allergies?

When you think of pet allergies, you probably think of sensitivity to cats and dogs. Learn whether rabbits can cause allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Get Rid of Animal Dander
How to Get Rid of Animal Dander

Animal dander, or pet dander, can trigger an allergic reaction where the symptoms commonly associated with it are a runny nose and watery eyes.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

Keeping a Pet to Which You're Allergic
Keeping a Pet to Which You're Allergic

Pets are a common cause of allergy flare ups. Take a look inside this article to see if a pet is causing your allergies an whether you should keep or not to alleviate your pet allergy symptoms.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

Cockroaches and Allergies
Cockroaches and Allergies

What can you do if cockroaches are causing an allergy to appear on your body? Learn more about how cockroaches and allergies are related and what you can do to treat both of them.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Dog Allergies, Cat Allergies and Other Pet Allergies
Dog Allergies, Cat Allergies and Other Pet Allergies

One common type of allergy that effects many people are pet allergies. Learn more about why pets cause allergies in people and what are the best ways to treat pet allergies.

By Karen Serrano, MD

Pet Dander and Allergies
Pet Dander and Allergies

Pet dander and allergies have a unique relationship. Discover why pet dander can trigger allergies to appear in people and what are the bests solutions to treat them inside this article.

By Karen Serrano, MD

How to Relieve Pet Allergies
How to Relieve Pet Allergies

Pet allergies can have an impact on an entire family, even those who are nonallergic. So what do you do if you have a pet and the allergies start to flare up? The debate is a tough one.

By Linnea Lundgren & Jeff Wald

Cat and Dog Allergens
Cat and Dog Allergens

Did you know that animals can cause allergy symptoms to appear without even coming into direct contact with a person? Check out what you should know about animal allergies in this article.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers