Animal Allergies
Animal allergies can wreak havoc on your immune system. Learn about different types of animal allergies, how to relieve pet allergies and more.
Learn More
Your son is allergic to your pet dog and you want to know how to prevent the allergic reactions. This article will tell you how to help prevent allergies to dogs.
Cat allergy symptoms can sometimes look a lot like other allergies, or even a cold or flu. So how do you know if your feline friend is causing the problem, and more importantly, what can you do to make it better?
Allergies to pets can cause unpleasant, cold-like symptoms. Learn whether there are any proven pet allergy treatments in this article.
Some feather allergy symptoms are itchy, watery eyes, runny nose, sneezing and cough. Learn about feather allergy symptoms in this article.
Many people are allergic to cats and dogs, but allergies to horses can also cause irritation and discomfort. Learn about some symptoms of allergies to horses in this article.
People can be allergic to horses as well as to household pets. Learn if there is any way to treat an allergy to horses in this article.
There are many myths about pet allergies out there. Take a look at some common myths about pet allergies and find out what is actually true.
By Linnea Lundgren & Jeff Wald
It can sometimes be hard to avoid the cat dander that triggers your allergies. Learn how to better control cat dander allergies in this article.
Allergies are most often hereditary. Learn to identify the symptoms of cat allergies in children in this article.
Many people suffer from allergies to pet dander. Learn whether an allergy shot will help with an allergy to pet dander in this article.
Cat allergies are twice as common as dog allergies. Learn about treatments for allergies to cats in this article.
The best method for avoiding cat allergies is to stay away from cats. Learn whether there are any types of cats that people with allergies can tolerate in this article.
Cat allergies can result in a number of different symptoms. Learn whether cat allergies can cause a rash in this article.
Dog allergies are relatively common, and they're more common among asthmatics. Learn whether you can have a pet dog if you have asthma and allergies in this article.
Some people think that hairless cats don't cause allergic reactions. Learn whether hairless cats cause allergies in this article.
When you think of pet allergies, you probably think of sensitivity to cats and dogs. Learn whether rabbits can cause allergies in this article.
Animal dander, or pet dander, can trigger an allergic reaction where the symptoms commonly associated with it are a runny nose and watery eyes.
Pets are a common cause of allergy flare ups. Take a look inside this article to see if a pet is causing your allergies an whether you should keep or not to alleviate your pet allergy symptoms.
What can you do if cockroaches are causing an allergy to appear on your body? Learn more about how cockroaches and allergies are related and what you can do to treat both of them.
One common type of allergy that effects many people are pet allergies. Learn more about why pets cause allergies in people and what are the best ways to treat pet allergies.
Pet dander and allergies have a unique relationship. Discover why pet dander can trigger allergies to appear in people and what are the bests solutions to treat them inside this article.
Pet allergies can have an impact on an entire family, even those who are nonallergic. So what do you do if you have a pet and the allergies start to flare up? The debate is a tough one.
By Linnea Lundgren & Jeff Wald
Did you know that animals can cause allergy symptoms to appear without even coming into direct contact with a person? Check out what you should know about animal allergies in this article.