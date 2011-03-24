Can you get a skin allergy from dogs?

When people say "skin allergy," they're normally referring to allergic contact dermatitis. Allergic contact dermatitis happens when you touch something that your body deems dangerous, even though it's actually harmless. You react with symptoms like rashes, pain, redness, swelling and blisters. Common types of allergic contact dermatitis are allergies to poison ivy, latex and nickel. Meanwhile, pet allergies are most commonly reactions to dander and little bits of protein from dog saliva that you inhale. Your body's reaction is normally some type of cold-like symptom: coughing, sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes or congestion.

However, some highly sensitive people react to dog allergens by breaking out in a rash on their upper chest, neck and face. If they're licked, bitten or scratched by a dog, the area may become red. Also, if a dog allergen lands on an eye or nose membrane, the area could swell up or itch. Reactions like these may look like a skin allergy.

