Skin Allergies
Skin allergies can include sensitivity to latex, chemicals and plants. Learn about the types of skin allergies and how to avoid them.
Why Severe Allergies Can Suddenly Pop Up in Adulthood
Can You Be Allergic to Your City?
Nothing to Sneeze at: Allergies May Affect the Brain
Will an EpiPen Still Work if It Freezes?
Goodbye to Allergies? Scientists Discover How to Trick Body's Immune System
Could washing dishes by hand lead to fewer allergies?
How to Help Prevent Allergies to Dogs
Top 5 Cat Allergy Symptoms
Are there any proven pet allergy treatments?
Alpha-gal Syndrome: The Meat Allergy Caused by a Tick
Why There Is So Much Confusion About Who Has Food Allergies
Adult-onset Food Allergies Are More Prevalent Than Previously Believed
Is it possible to completely get rid of dust mites?
Is house dust bad for allergies?
What are some signs of alternaria mold allergies?
Get Ready for Longer, More Intense Pollen Seasons
Can Pollen Allergies Make You Tired?
The Science Behind the Pollen Count
The human body requires water to thrive, so how could one possibly be allergic to H2O? Consider the strange case of one teen who broke out in hives after swimming.
A skin test will determine if you have an allergy to penicillin. Find out about getting tested for penicillin allergies from this article.
Skin allergy breakouts can be caused by foods, drugs or things you've touched. Learn how long skin allergy breakouts last in this article.
Skin allergies are related to your immune system. Learn whether red wine can cause skin allergies in this article.
Red wine contains potentially bothersome elements like tannins, histamines and sulfites. Learn whether red wine can cause skin rashes in this article.
Allergic contact dermatitis is an itchy rash you can get from touching something you're allergic to. Learn whether you can have a skin allergy to tomato plants in this article.
Skin allergies result when you come in contact with something your immune system thinks is harmful. Learn about some different types of skin allergies in this article.
Some sperm allergy symptoms are redness, swelling, burning and itching. Learn about sperm allergy symptoms in this article.
Some sulfur allergy symptoms are skin reactions, respiratory problems and anaphylaxis. Learn about sulfur allergy symptoms in this article.
Symptoms of dry eye allergies are irritation, redness, blurred vision and sensitivity to light. Learn about symptoms of dry eye allergies in this article.
Symptoms of penicillin allergies include rashes, wheezing, angioedema, and anaphylactic shock. Find out more about the symptoms of penicillin allergies from this article.
Skin allergies look different depending on what kind they are. Learn what skin allergies look like in this article.
Eye allergies cause itching, tearing, redness and swelling. Learn the best way to wash your eyes if you have an eye allergy in this article.
Red bumps under your eyes are not the sign of an allergy but may be the sign of other conditions. Learn whether red bumps under your eyes are the sign of an allergy in this article.
Some people develop rashes where their jewelry touched their skin. Learn whether a skin rash can be associated with allergies to fake jewelry in this article.
Skin allergies can be caused by something you touch, or they can be a symptom of an allergic reaction to something you ate or inhaled. Learn whether you can get skin allergies on your eyelids in this article.
A penicillin allergy may be genetic or it may be caused by environmental factors. Find out what causes penicillin allergies from this article.
Steroid drops help with eye allergies, but you have to be careful how you use them. Learn whether steroid drops help with eye allergies in this article.
Eye allergies can cause redness, itching and tearing. Learn whether eye cream is an effective remedy for eye allergies in this article.
Under-eye darkness is not uncommon, and it is not always the result of fatigue. Learn if under-eye darkness is a sign of eye allergies in this article.
A latex allergy is a reaction of the immune system to a contaminating protein found in natural rubber. Find out what a latex allergy is in this article.
Skin allergies can be caused by allergens you touch or by allergens you eat or breathe. Learn about the common symptoms of skin allergies in this article.
Some signs of a latex allergy in newborns are symptoms of the skin or respiratory system soon after they come into contact with latex. Learn about signs of a latex allergy in newborns in this article.
Allergic contact dermatitis is the allergic reaction you see in your skin when you touch certain substances. Learn about the common skin allergies to metal in this article.
There are two tests you can take to diagnose latex allergies: the immunoglobulin E test and a skin prick test. Find out whether there are tests you can take to diagnose latex allergies in this article.