Skin Allergies

Skin allergies can include sensitivity to latex, chemicals and plants. Learn about the types of skin allergies and how to avoid them.

Is it possible to be allergic to water?

The human body requires water to thrive, so how could one possibly be allergic to H2O? Consider the strange case of one teen who broke out in hives after swimming.

By Laurie L. Dove

Can you get tested for an allergy to penicillin?

A skin test will determine if you have an allergy to penicillin. Find out about getting tested for penicillin allergies from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How long do skin allergy breakouts last?

Skin allergy breakouts can be caused by foods, drugs or things you've touched. Learn how long skin allergy breakouts last in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can red wine cause skin allergies?

Skin allergies are related to your immune system. Learn whether red wine can cause skin allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can red wine cause skin rashes?

Red wine contains potentially bothersome elements like tannins, histamines and sulfites. Learn whether red wine can cause skin rashes in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can you have a skin allergy to tomato plants?

Allergic contact dermatitis is an itchy rash you can get from touching something you're allergic to. Learn whether you can have a skin allergy to tomato plants in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some different types of skin allergies?

Skin allergies result when you come in contact with something your immune system thinks is harmful. Learn about some different types of skin allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some sperm allergy symptoms?

Some sperm allergy symptoms are redness, swelling, burning and itching. Learn about sperm allergy symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some sulfur allergy symptoms?

Some sulfur allergy symptoms are skin reactions, respiratory problems and anaphylaxis. Learn about sulfur allergy symptoms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some symptoms of dry eye allergies?

Symptoms of dry eye allergies are irritation, redness, blurred vision and sensitivity to light. Learn about symptoms of dry eye allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some symptoms of penicillin allergies?

Symptoms of penicillin allergies include rashes, wheezing, angioedema, and anaphylactic shock. Find out more about the symptoms of penicillin allergies from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What do skin allergies look like?

Skin allergies look different depending on what kind they are. Learn what skin allergies look like in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What's the best way to wash your eyes if you have an eye allergy?

Eye allergies cause itching, tearing, redness and swelling. Learn the best way to wash your eyes if you have an eye allergy in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Are red bumps under your eyes the sign of an allergy?

Red bumps under your eyes are not the sign of an allergy but may be the sign of other conditions. Learn whether red bumps under your eyes are the sign of an allergy in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can a skin rash be associated to allergies to fake jewelry?

Some people develop rashes where their jewelry touched their skin. Learn whether a skin rash can be associated with allergies to fake jewelry in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can you get skin allergies on your eyelids?

Skin allergies can be caused by something you touch, or they can be a symptom of an allergic reaction to something you ate or inhaled. Learn whether you can get skin allergies on your eyelids in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Do penicillin allergies run in families?

A penicillin allergy may be genetic or it may be caused by environmental factors. Find out what causes penicillin allergies from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Do steroid drops help with eye allergies?

Steroid drops help with eye allergies, but you have to be careful how you use them. Learn whether steroid drops help with eye allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Is eye cream an effective remedy for eye allergies?

Eye allergies can cause redness, itching and tearing. Learn whether eye cream is an effective remedy for eye allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Is under-eye darkness a sign of eye allergies?

Under-eye darkness is not uncommon, and it is not always the result of fatigue. Learn if under-eye darkness is a sign of eye allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What is a latex allergy?

A latex allergy is a reaction of the immune system to a contaminating protein found in natural rubber. Find out what a latex allergy is in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some common symptoms of skin allergies?

Skin allergies can be caused by allergens you touch or by allergens you eat or breathe. Learn about the common symptoms of skin allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some signs of a latex allergy in newborns?

Some signs of a latex allergy in newborns are symptoms of the skin or respiratory system soon after they come into contact with latex. Learn about signs of a latex allergy in newborns in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some common skin allergies to metal?

Allergic contact dermatitis is the allergic reaction you see in your skin when you touch certain substances. Learn about the common skin allergies to metal in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Are there tests you can take to diagnose latex allergies?

There are two tests you can take to diagnose latex allergies: the immunoglobulin E test and a skin prick test. Find out whether there are tests you can take to diagnose latex allergies in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors