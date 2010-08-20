Am I at risk for high cholesterol?

" " If you regularly eat potato chips, corn chips, buttered popcorn, candy bars and cookies, you could be putting yourself at risk for high cholesterol. iStockphoto.com /Marc Dietrich

Anyone can develop high cholesterol, artery-clogging atherosclerosis, or heart disease. But if you have certain risk factors, you may have a much greater chance of developing these conditions.

These statements describe people at increased risk for high cholesterol or heart disease. Read each statement to see if it is true for you, then see the following pages to learn more about how it affects your risk for high cholesterol and heart disease.

