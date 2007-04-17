" " Studies have consistently linked nuts to a lower risk of heart disease. Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

The first line of defense against too much blood cholesterol is a diet that is rich in foods that lower cholesterol. A healthy diet should include plenty of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and fiber, and be low in saturated fat, trans fat, and cholesterol. For the vast majority of Americans, eating healthy and losing excess weight are ideal ways to lower elevated cholesterol levels and keep those levels within a healthy range for life.

Even those foods or supplements that may have a beneficial effect on cholesterol need to be part of an overall heart-smart diet. Having oatmeal for breakfast and a glass of wine at dinner is fine, but if you add whole milk and butter to the oatmeal or have a Porterhouse steak with the wine, you're not doing your heart any favors.

Advertisement

So choose your foods wisely, and if a particular food or supplement appears to help, be sure to include it. But remember: Moderation is key. Don't overdo it with any supplement or food because, in some cases, that can cause just as many problems as high blood cholesterol.

You may be surprised to learn that alcohol can help lower cholesterol. Read on to discover how drinking in moderation can be beneficial.

This information is solely for informational purposes. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. Neither the Editors of Consumer Guide (R), Publications International, Ltd., the author nor publisher take responsibility for any possible consequences from any treatment, procedure, exercise, dietary modification, action or application of medication which results from reading or following the information contained in this information. The publication of this information does not constitute the practice of medicine, and this information does not replace the advice of your physician or other health care provider. Before undertaking any course of treatment, the reader must seek the advice of their physician or other health care provider.