Cholesterol

Cholesterol is created and used by the human body in a variety of normal body functions, but too much cholesterol in the blood can increase the risk of heart disease. Learn about the risks and medical problems associated with high cholesterol.

8 Step Plan to Lower Your Cholesterol
Do you need to lower you cholesterol? Here is an eight step plan to lower your cholesterol.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

What's my target heart rate?
Your target heart rate depends on several individual factors. Learn more about what target heart rate is and what factors are used to determine it.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

What can I eat on the DASH diet?
Knowing what to eat on the DASH diet can help lower your cholesterol. Learn more about what an individual needs to consume to get the most out of the DASH diet.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How much fat can I have on a low cholesterol diet?
Fat on a low cholesterol diet is not bad in small servings, especially if it is the type of good fat. Learn more about controlling your fat intake while on a diet.

By Elizabeth Scherer

How can I eat lower cholesterol foods when I eat out?
Eating lower cholesterol foods when you dine out can lead to a healthier figure. Learn more about making lower cholesterol food choices you eat out at restaurants.

By Elizabeth Scherer

How do fried foods affect my risk for high cholesterol?
Fried foods and cholesterol are typically talked about in the same sentence because of the effects fried foods have on cholesterol. Learn about the relationship between fried foods and cholesterol levels.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How do meats affect my risk for high cholesterol?
Meats and high cholesterol are commonly linked to one another for many reasons. Learn more about how meats and high cholesterol interact with each other with the information in this article.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How does BMI affect my risk for high cholesterol?
BMI, or body mass index, and high cholesterol are commonly linked to one another. Learn more about BMI and its relationship to high cholesterol with the help of this article.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How does whole milk affect my risk for high cholesterol?
Whole milk and high cholesterol are commonly linked to one another. Learn more about whole milk and its relationship to high cholesterol in this article.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How does heredity affect my risk for high cholesterol?
There are many variables that can increase a person's risk for developing high cholesterol. Learn more about how heredity can affect the risk of high cholesterol in an individual.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

Am I at risk for high cholesterol?
Do you know if you are at risk for high cholesterol? Find out if you are susceptible to this illness and what you can do to prevent this disease from effecting your body.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How does diabetes affect my risk for high cholesterol?
Diabetes and cholesterol have some similarities that you should be aware about. See what we have uncovered about cholesterol and its relationship to diabetes.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How might my age and gender affect my cholesterol level?
Age, gender and cholesterol are all factors that can affect your health. Learn more about the causes and risks that pose a problem to cholesterol levels.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How does age affect my risk for high cholesterol?
Age and high cholesterol are closely linked to one another for many reasons. Learn more about this unique relationship between age and high cholesterol in this article.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

Recommended Cholesterol Levels for People at Risk for Heart Disease
The recommended cholesterol level for people at risk for heart disease is different for every person that could be susceptible to this disease. Learn more about the recommended cholesterol levels that an individual at risk should be aware about.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

What does my total cholesterol level mean?
It can be confusing if you look at your cholesterol level from a medical exam. Learn more about what total cholesterol level means with the help of the information inside this article.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

Recommended Cholesterol Levels for Healthy Individuals
The recommended cholesterol levels for a healthy individual depends on the individual themselves. Learn more about cholesterol levels and how they are different for every person.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How can I be sure I have high cholesterol?
If you think that you are showing the signs of high cholesterol it would be wise to consult a physician. Learn more about the signs of high cholesterol so you can be better prepared if in fact it is this illness.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

What does it mean if I have high triglycerides?
High triglycerides should not be over looked if you are suffering from a disease where these are concerned. Learn more about what it means if you have high triglycerides.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

What does my LDL cholesterol mean?
LDL is a type of cholesterol that you should be aware about if you are susceptible to a cholesterol related illness. Learn more about what LDL cholesterol means to your health.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

What does my triglyceride level mean?
Knowing what your triglyceride levels mean is important to your health. Learn more about what your triglyceride levels are and how they relate to your well being.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

What types of fat can I eat on a low cholesterol diet?
There are certain types of fat to eat on a low cholesterol diet to have the maximum impact on your health. Learn what types of fat to eat on a low cholesterol diet.

By Elizabeth Scherer

What type of exercise should I do to lower my cholesterol?
Exercising can help lower cholesterol which is an important step in the treatment process. Learn more about the exercises that aid in a healthy level of cholesterol.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How much cholesterol can I have?
It is beneficial to know how much cholesterol you need to keep it at safe levels. Learn more about how much you can sustain a healthy level of cholesterol with the help of this article.

By Elizabeth Scherer

How is high cholesterol treated?
Treating high cholesterol can have many complex variables associated with managing this illness. Learn how high cholesterol is treated to get a better understanding of this disease.

By Bobbie Hasselbring