Are there alternatives to CABG?

Healthcare professionals are studying new, less invasive forms of this surgery. One option is known as minimally invasive heart surgery. Another form is called limited-access coronary artery surgery. Like CABG, these procedures reroute, or bypass, clogged arteries. By doing so, they improve blood flow to the heart. They are less invasive and less painful. Plus, they require a shorter hospital stay than traditional CABG. At this time, this kind of operation is right for only about 1 in 10 patients who have heart disease and need surgery. The American Heart Association believes these new procedures are promising. But it cautions that complications may still cause you to need open-heart surgery. So the new procedures require more study.

The following paragraphs tell more about the alternatives to CABG.

