Do I need to drink less alcohol?

Alcohol can raise your blood pressure, especially if you drink too much. It can also interfere with some medicines you may take to lower your blood pressure and can raise your risk for stroke. You may be able to lower your blood pressure by 4 to 5 points by not drinking any alcohol.

If you do drink alcohol, limit yourself to two alcoholic drinks per day if you are a man. Women should have no more than one alcoholic drink per day. One drink equals 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine, or 1 ounce of 100-proof distilled liquor.