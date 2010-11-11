10 Ways Not to Catch Your Kid's Cold

" " Image Gallery: Parenting You can lessen your chance of getting your child's cold by following some simple steps. See more pictures of parenting. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Stuffy nose. Sore, scratchy throat. Barking cough. Headache. You probably recognize the signs of a common cold all too well. After all, a cold is the single most common infectious disease in people, according to Medical News Today.

You catch a cold when a virus infects your upper respiratory system. It spreads quickly once tiny beads of fluid enter your body, often from a sneeze, cough, or kiss. There are hundreds of viruses that can cause a cold; you can never build up immunity to all of them.

So when your kid gets a cold, there are lots of things you can do to bolster your immune system and minimize the chances of catching it from her. Let's start with one of the most obvious: washing your hands.