Negotiating the world of vitamins can be tricky. We all know the importance of vitamins, but not many of us understand exactly how they work.
The links at the bottom of this page will take you to in-depth articles on each vitamin. We'll detail the health benefits of the various vitamins, pinpoint vitamin-rich foods that should be a part of your diet, discuss the dangers of vitamin deficiencies, and examine the pros and cons of vitamin supplements.
In addition to delving into perennial favorites like vitamin C, we'll tell you about underappreciated -- yet equally important -- vitamins like folate and biotin.
Give your body the fuel it needs and the weapons to fight off disease!
To learn about the individual vitamins see:
- Vitamin A plays an essential role in eyesight. Learn how it helps us to see, even in the dark, at How Vitamin A Works. Click here to find the best deals on vitamin A supplements.
- Vitamin B1, or thiamin, is one of the essentil vitamins added back to "enriched" foods. Learn about it at How Vitamin B1 Works. To find the best prices on B vitamins, click here.
- In How Vitamin B2 Works, read about how B2, or riboflavin, works in concert with its B-complex relatives to metabolize carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.
- Vitamin B3, or niacin, acts as a coenzyme, assisting other substances in the conversion of food into energy. Learn more in How Vitamin B3 Works.
- Vitamin B5, or pantothenic acid, can be found in all living cells and in all foods. Learn about its importance to your diet in How Vitamin B5 Works.
- Vitamin B6 is actually three substances, pyridoxine, pyridoxamine, and pyridoxal, that work to metabolize protein and amino acids. Read more in How Vitamin B6 Works.
- How Biotin Works, learn how biotin acts as a coenzyme in several metabolic reactions, such as the metabolism of fats and carbohydrates.
- Read How Folate Works to learn about folacin, folic acid, and folate and how a folate deficiency can cause megaloblastic anemia.
- Vitamin B12, also called cyanocobalamin or cobalamin, is essential because it assists folate in making DNA and RNA. Read more in How Vitamin B12 Works.
- Vitamin C, or ascorbic acid, is good for more than just easing the common cold. Learn more in How Vitamin C Works. If you're looking for the best prices on vitamin C supplements, click here.
- Vitamin D is necessary to hold of rickets, but if you get enough sunshine, your body can make its own vitamin D supply. Learn more in How Vitamin D Works. And to see the best deals on vitamin D supplements, click here.
- Vitamin E is an antioxidant, which keeps the blood clean. Learn more at How Vitamin E Works. For the best prices on vitamin E supplements, click here.
- Vitamin K is important in allowing your blood to clot properly. Learn more in How Vitamin K Works. To find the best prices on vitamin K supplements, click here.
- Fortunately, Vitamin C is abundant in many food sources, to find out which are your best bets check out Foods That Contain Vitamin C.
- Make sure you're getting the recommended daily allowance of Vitamin C by reading Benefits of Vitamin C.
- If you're worried you're not getting enough Vitamin C in your diet, visit Vitamin C Deficiency.
- If you're not fond of fruits and vegetables, but still want to make sure you're getting enough Vitamin C, read Vitamin C Supplements.
- To find out more about Vitamin C in general, check out What Is Vitamin C?
- Prenatal Vitamins will tell you everything you need to know about these pills commonly prescribed to expectant mothers and how they affect both mom and the baby. //]]]]> ]]>
