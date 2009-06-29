5 Acid Reflux Myths

The digestive system is a bit like a toilet. When everything works properly, we have a tendency to take it for granted. The second that something goes haywire, however, it's impossible to ignore. And a leaky toilet is not so different from acid reflux, as both involve faulty valves. When a person experiences acid reflux, it's because a valve known as the lower esophageal sphincter releases at the wrong time. When working properly, the valve keeps the content of the stomach within the stomach, but a poorly timed release can send stomach acids back up into the esophagus, causing feelings of burning in the chest or the throat. For some people, this may be an occasional occurrence, while others may experience acid reflux almost daily.
There's only one thing that burns more than regurgitated stomach acid, though, and that's misinformation. What are some of the myths circulating about this condition?
