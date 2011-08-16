Other Digestive Problems

Digestive problems include constipation, heartburn, reflux and upset stomach. Learn about causes, risks and treatments for these conditions.

What Is a Low FODMAP Diet and Who Should Try It?
The low FODMAP diet was created by a team of researchers in Australia to help those with digestive issues like IBS. This is one diet that's not about losing weight.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

The Curse of Brewing Beer in Your Own Belly
It's called auto-brewery syndrome and, for some folks, it's a fact of life.

By Laurie L. Dove

Is the BRAT Diet Still Beneficial?
A bland diet consisting of bananas, rice, applesauce and toast was a standard remedy for children with diarrhea and other stomach issues. But not any more. What happened to the BRAT diet?

By Alia Hoyt

Crazy Common Things People Swallow (That They Shouldn’t)
Ever had that sinking feeling when you bite down on a sandwich and accidentally encounter a foreign object like a toothpick or a piece of plastic? If you spot it in time, you can spit it out. But what if you don't?

By Alia Hoyt

Are Meat Sweats a Real Thing?
People who consume massive quantities of animal protein report experiencing the meat sweats, a sensation of feeling flushed and fatigued, accompanied by profuse perspiration.

By Patrick J. Kiger

'Can I Eat This?' App Saves You from Montezuma's Revenge
The CDC has an app to help you make wise food choices while traveling.

By Alia Hoyt

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Could Be Linked to Defective Gene
The causes of IBS have been unknown — until now.

By Michelle Adelman

The Year in Poop
If you spent the year on the International Space Station, you could drop about 180 pounds of personal payload. That's just one crazy fact we learned about No. 2 in 2015.

By John Donovan

Can an ulcer kill you?
Living with ulcers often means passing up your favorite spicy foods. But it gets worse — ulcers can form inside your body and on your skin, leading to potentially fatal conditions.

By Laurie L. Dove

Why do stomach bugs make you throw up?
Nobody likes to vomit. But it's one of the body's amazing functions that could prevent you from becoming even sicker.

By Jennifer Sellers

Are stomach ulcers caused by stress?
"This job is giving me an ulcer!" No doubt we've all uttered those words in moments of frustration. But can a tough day at work or nonstop stress really cause an ulcer?

By Laurie L. Dove

What Does It Mean When You're Vomiting Bile?
Throwing up bile is a less-than-pleasurable experience, to put it lightly. Sometimes it feels like it may never end. Find out why it happens, what your body is trying to tell you and when you should be concerned.

By Laurie L. Dove

Serious Causes of Diarrhea
There are some serious causes of diarrhea that can cause chronic problems. Learn about diseases and conditions that can cause diarrhea.

By Editors of Consumer Guide

How to Get Rid of Gas
You can get rid of gas with simple dietary changes and mild exercise. Learn how to get rid of gas from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Effects of Diarrhea on Children and the Elderly
For most people, diarrhea is nothing more than a minor inconvenience. But for the very young and the elderly, it can be life threatening, even fatal.

By Editors of Consumer Guide

How to Prevent Constipation
You can prevent constipation by drinking more fluids, eating fiber and exercising. Learn how to prevent constipation from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Stop an Upset Stomach
You can stop an upset stomach by avoiding trigger foods, reducing alcohol and caffeine intake and implementing lifestyle changes. Learn about how to stop an upset stomach in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Treat Food Poisoning
If you just got home from a fantastic meal but begin to have terrible stomach cramps, you may have to treat food poisoning. Learn about how to treat food poisoning in the article below.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Get Rid Of Pinworms
Your child came home from school with a terrible rectal itch, and you're pretty sure you have to learn how to get rid of pinworms. There are all sorts of medicines available, but in this article you will learn how to get rid of pinworms naturally.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Get Rid of Gas Pains
Although intestinal gas is often uncomfortable, it's usually not that hard to get rid of. Learn how to get rid of the gas pains caused by intestinal gas in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What really happens when you can't stop eating?
While you may look forward to your annual Thanksgiving feast, no one looks forward to the post-feast feeling of a stomach stretched beyond capacity. But what happens if that type of feasting extends to every meal, every day?

By Maria Trimarchi

When should you take digestive enzymes?
Digestive enzymes are substances secreted predominately by the stomach and small intestine. Learn about their function in digestion, and find out under what circumstances patients may need supplemental digestive enzymes.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common condition that generally refers to recurrent diarrhea and/or constipation. Learn about the discomfort and diagnosis of irritable bowel syndrome.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Stomach and Intestinal Ulcers
Stomach and intestinal ulcers can be a painful and dangerous situation, associated not only with pain and discomfort but also significant blood loss. Learn about the causes and treatment of stomach and intestinal ulcers.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Does spicy food really cause ulcers?
When you're doubled over with a burning pain in your stomach, is your love of flamingly spicy meals to blame? Or does your passion for chili peppers have little to do with the cause of your digestive ills?

By Shanna Freeman