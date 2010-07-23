Your doctor may recommend an alginic acid/antacid combination. Alginic acid combined with an antacid is used for rapid relief of occasional GERD symptoms. Alginic acid acts as a barrier on top of stomach acids, preventing contact between the acids and the esophagus. It may help prevent reflux when you sit or stand. For most effective results, you should use alginic acid/antacid combinations immediately after you eat. These medications are available over the counter.

How Alginic Acid/Antacid Combinations Work

The 2 ingredients work together to both reduce acid in your stomach and provide a protective coating for your esophagus. The antacid neutralizes stomach acid, while alginic acid reacts with saliva and sodium bicarbonate to produce a foam barrier that sits on top of your stomach's acidic contents. When reflux occurs, this foam barrier is refluxed first, protecting the lining of your esophagus.

Possible Side Effects of Alginic Acid/Antacid Combinations

These drugs may cause a chalky taste in your mouth, constipation, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting.

Possible Drug Interactions With Alginic Acid/Antacid Combinations

Antacids can reduce the absorption of different medications. To help you avoid unnecessary side effects, use caution when taking antacids with other drugs. Tell your doctor about all other drugs you are taking - it's a good idea to let your doctor see your other prescription containers.

Drugs to Avoid With Alginic Acid/Antacid Combinations

Antacids. People who are on a sodium-restricted diet should not take these medications unless they are under the supervision of a doctor.