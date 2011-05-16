How to Get Rid Of Pinworms

Pinworm is an intestinal infection caused by a tiny parasitic worm. It affects millions of people each year, but is most prevalent among school children. Pinworm infection is spread from person to person by physical contact. Pinworm eggs enter the body and live in the digestive system, hatching in the small intestine. They then travel into the large intestine where they live as parasites attaching themselves to the wall of the bowel. After living there for about 1 to 2 months the female pinworm will travel to the rectal area and lay new eggs. This triggers the itching sensation. When people, especially children, scratch themselves, the microscopic parasite settles on the fingers or under the fingernails. These contaminated fingers are then put into the mouth and the process begins all over again. The most effective way to stem the spread of pinworms is through proper hygiene. Make sure to wash your hands thoroughly with soap, especially after using the toilet [source: Kids Health].

Your doctor can prescribe medication to fight pinworms, or you can try getting rid of them naturally, with one of the remedies listed below.

Advertisement