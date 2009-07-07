What foods are the worst for acid reflux?

What would you eat if it was your last day on earth? When prisoners condemned to death are offered one final meal of their choosing, they often select comfort foods from their youth, fast food or a big hunk of meat, perhaps in the form of steak or fried chicken. Few of us would probably choose a sensible salad to remember this world by; instead, we'd feast on pizza, burgers and ice cream -- all things we've been told to eat in moderation for health reasons. But when you're not around to face the consequences of weight gain or clogged arteries, then all bets are off.
It's interesting to consider what habitual sufferers of acid reflux and heartburn would select for their last meal. While many of us abstain from foods simply to keep our weight down, those who experience acid reflux often have to abstain from certain foods to keep their stomach acid down. That's because certain foods seem to particularly hasten and aggravate the condition. Without the specter of a burning sensation in the chest, would those with acid reflux or heartburn go hog-wild during their last meals?
Though there are other lifestyle choices that acid reflux sufferers can make, including quitting smoking, wearing loose-fitting clothing or elevating the head of the bed, most of a doctor's recommendations will revolve around food. How much you eat and when you eat are certainly issues -- it's recommended that those who experience acid reflux not eat large meals or in the three hours before bed. But which foods are worse for acid reflux?