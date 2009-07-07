What foods are the worst for acid reflux?

These are the foods considered to be the enemy in the battle against acid reflux:

Spicy foods

Chocolate

Tomatoes and tomato-based foods, including pizza

Garlic

Onion

Peppermint

Citrus fruit

Fried foods

Salt

Beverages aren't in the clear, either. The following would all require mug shots for their roles in acid reflux:

Coffee (including decaf)

Alcohol , particularly wine

Soda

Citrus fruit juices

Many doctors will suggest that acid reflux sufferers eliminate all of these foods from their diet. Other doctors, however, say that the evidence just isn't there for some of these items. While these foods and beverages may bring on acid reflux for some people, there's no need for everyone to give up on coffee or garlic. In fact, researchers at Stanford University found that making dietary changes had very little effect on the occurrence of acid reflux [source: Stanford]. More important to getting relief were lifestyle changes like elevating the head of a bed or losing weight.

The reason that those that lost weight had such success is likely due to the fact that obesity is such a major risk factor for acid reflux. That means that eating too much of any food may be much worse than consuming just a little of one of the so-called bad foods above. Even shaving just a few pounds off your frame can make a difference in the occurrence and severity of acid reflux.

Still, just because doctors say these trigger foods might have an undeservedly bad reputation doesn't mean that you shouldn't limit some of them from your diet. The worst food for acid reflux is the one that causes your acid reflux. To determine which foods get your acid churning, keep a food journal and note the meals that brought on symptoms. Once you identify those foods, you can cut them from your diet completely, try consuming them in smaller quantities or take an anti-reflux medication before eating them.

