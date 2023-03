" " There are thousands of people who are deeply affected by rare diseases. HowStuffWorks.com

You might not have heard of Jumping Frenchman of Maine or Hailey-Hailey Syndrome, but these diseases, syndromes and disorders don't feel 'rare' to the people and families afflicted with them. In fact, there are thousands of people who are deeply affected by the 1,000+ diseases covered in the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) database.

Here we take you through just a few...