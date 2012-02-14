10 Objects That Cause the Most ER Visits

" " It may be the picture of modern minimalist design, but if you're not careful, your bathroom can be one of the most dangerous spaces in your home. ©Ciaran Griffin/Stockbyte/ Thinkstock

OK, so while this is a room rather than an object, it's the objects within this room that caused more than 430,000 visits to the emergency room in 2010 [source: NEISS].

By far the most unsafe activity in the bathroom is getting out of the shower or bathtub. In 2008, 68 percent of reported adult injuries in emergency rooms were tub- and shower-related, especially getting out of the bathtub or shower. While just slightly more than 2 percent of bathroom injuries happen getting into the tub, the rate of injury jumps to almost 10 percent upon stepping out [source: CDC].

Advertisement

It's also prudent to be careful around the toilet. More than 14 percent of bathroom-related injuries happen while sitting on or standing up from using the toilet -- and that doesn't count the 9 percent who report being injured by overexertion [source: CDC].