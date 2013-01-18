ER

The ER is not a place anyone wishes to be. Learn how the ER works, common reasons people end up there and some of the bizarre procedures that have taken place.

Is Your Hospital Diverting Ambulances Because of COVID-19?
In the latest COVID-19 surge, many hospitals across the country are on diversion, meaning they're asking ambulances to take patients elsewhere. Here's how that could affect you.

By Joanna Thompson

How Ambulances Work
When you call 911 in the U.S., you expect an ambulance to come roaring to your aid in a matter of minutes. But how are ambulances dispatched — and why do they cost so much?

By Patrick J. Kiger

Despite Common Myth, Ambulance Companies Can't Avoid Certain Neighborhoods
Public Enemy may have rapped that 911 was a joke in 1990, but in the 21st century, ambulances have to take their servicing seriously.

By Dave Roos

Marijuana Use in Colorado Sending More Visitors to ER Than Residents
Why are residents of Colorado responding to their recreational marijuana access differently than out-of-towners?

By Christopher Hassiotis

Are those 'ER Wait Time' billboards accurate?
You've got chest pain you can't ignore, so you head off to the emergency room. On the way, you notice the hospital posts its ER wait time on a billboard. But is the posted time really how long you'll wait?

By Kate Kershner

Do ER doctors work for the hospital or for themselves?
You really liked that ER doctor who stitched up your arm. That is until you got your bill. Turns out the doctor was out of your insurance network, even though the hospital's ER is in network. How does that happen?

By Kate Kershner

What's the busiest ER in the United States?
We all know a trip to the emergency room is never quick, but sometimes the ER is so jam-packed that you think that you're in the country's busiest ER. So just where is America's busiest ER? Well, it depends on who you ask.

By Kate Kershner

Can an emergency room refuse to treat you?
You just broke your arm, and you're flat broke. But you don't worry about getting medical treatment, because the doctors and nurses in the ER have to treat everyone who walks through the door. Or do they?

By Kate Kershner

Why are visits to the emergency room so expensive?
Help! You just cut your hand while chopping vegetables. On the way to the hospital you cringe because you know that ER bill is going to be unbelievable. Why is that?

By Kate Kershner

Do ER doctors have different insurance rules?
During a medical emergency, your only thought is getting to the ER as fast as possible. The last thing on your mind is figuring out what kind of insurance the doctor accepts. We can help.

By Kate Kershner

Do people without primary care doctors go to the ER more?
You've got health insurance. Congratulations! But good luck finding a primary care doctor. There are a lot fewer of them these days, so you may end up using that shiny, new insurance card in an emergency room.

By Kate Kershner

What constitutes a medical emergency?
We all know what to do in case of a medical emergency (get to the ER), but are you really qualified to recognize a true emergency when it happens?

By Kate Kershner

Can You Go to the ER Without Health Insurance?
You have to go to the ER, but you don't have health insurance. You're not worried, though, because emergency rooms have to treat everyone who walks through the doors. But does that mean you get out of paying the costs you incur?

By Kate Kershner

How do emergency rooms handle massive disasters?
When a winter storm, tornado or hurricane happens, people start flooding emergency rooms (ERs) at hospitals. So, if the hospital didn't know how to handle the influx, chaos would break out.

By Karen Kirkpatrick

How do you know if you should go to the emergency room?
It can be hard to tell whether an injury, illness or other troubling symptom warrants a trip to the ER. While you should always err on the side of caution and go if you're unsure, these tips will make your decision easier.

By Karen Kirkpatrick

What can you do if you were mistreated in the ER?
Working in the ER isn't easy, and emergency medical professionals deserve a ton of credit for doing excellent work in less-than-stellar circumstances. But inevitably, sometimes things go wrong. And when they do, what legal options do you have?

By Karen Kirkpatrick

10 Reasons Not to Go to the ER
You cut yourself prepping dinner. It's after business hours. But should you really take that laceration to the emergency room? Maybe not.

By Maria Trimarchi

How Emergency Medical Responders Work
Unsurprisingly, the practice of emergency medical response has its roots in bloody conflict as people began to realize the importance of treating injuries as soon as possible. How have those practices changed over the decades?

By Oisin Curran

How the Pain Scale Works
Dubbed the "fifth vital sign," pain plays a huge role in our health and well-being – which is why doctors have been on a quest to quantify it for decades.

By Clint Pumphrey

10 Tips to Get You Through a Trip to the ER
Accidents happen. Severe illness arrives unannounced. You have no other choice than to head to the emergency room for treatment. How can you make the process as smooth as possible?

By Maria Trimarchi

10 Conditions the ER Can't Help You With
Hospital emergency departments are ready to handle life-threatening illness and injury. But some patients may not have a clear picture of what qualifies as life-threatening.

By Maria Trimarchi

How Mobile Medicine Works
If you got injured after a tornado, wouldn't it be great if you could get treated on the spot, rather than going to an emergency room? You could if a mobile emergency unit was nearby. That's just one type of mobile health unit available.

By Alia Hoyt

How Paramedics Work
What do the Crusades, the Spanish Inquisition and a '70s TV show have in common? They all helped shape the field of paramedicine. Learn more about how these first-responders save lives every day.

By Oisin Curran

How Therapeutic Hypothermia Works
Sudden cardiac death is a huge global killer. Even if you survive such an incident, your neurological outcome isn't so hot. A serious chill could change that.

By Nicholas Gerbis

How Triage Works
You probably know that in an emergency room, patients aren't seen on a "first-come, first-served" basis. There's a system called triage to sort the order so the sickest get priority. Does that mean you'll wait forever if you're not dying?

By Alia Hoyt