10 Ways to Balance a Career with a Baby

When juggling two or more equally important goals or tasks, it's easy to become distracted. If you find yourself worrying about the baby when you're at work and obsessing about work when you're home, chances are you're wasting precious brain power you could be spending more effectively concentrating on whatever the current task happens to be.

The fact is that worrying can seem productive when it really isn't. Concentration and focus, however, actually help you accomplish more -- and with less stress along the way. When spiraling thoughts get out of hand, psychiatrist Monisha Vasa suggests taking a deep breath and refocusing your attention on the here and now. The goal is to stay in the moment, and when you find your mind wandering into worry territory, draw your attention back where it belongs. Like all good things, this technique takes some practice, but it's worth the effort [source: Baumann].

