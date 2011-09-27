10 Ways to Balance a Career with a Baby

Striking a successful balance between maternal and work concerns can be one of the most difficult juggling acts a woman faces in her life. The emotional impact of leaving a young child at home is heart-wrenching, and the constant internal and external pressures of a career can make even quiet, personal time with baby bittersweet. Even if you consider your work life a simple livelihood instead of a vocation, an economic climate that pressures companies to do more with fewer employees can make the idea of a reasonable workday a thing of the past, and even green parenting strategies like homemade baby food and cloth diapers a distant dream. So how can you plan and execute a life strategy that will satisfy everyone? The short answer is that you can't -- not all the time, anyway. What you can do is plan and be flexible.
On the next pages, we'll take a look at 10 ways to balance a career and motherhood more efficiently, creatively and with less guilt. Hopefully, a few of these tips will help dial down the stress, too.
