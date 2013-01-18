Parenting Advice
'Latchkey Kids': What's Different About Leaving Children Home Alone Now Versus Then
Grandparents' Child Care Habits Can Be Outdated, Potentially Harmful
'An Emerging Public Health Concern': Your Local Trampoline Park
Why Don't More Babies Get Mom's Last Name?
Is There Science to Back Up the Stereotypes About Only Children?
Who Does a Mom Love More: Her Kid or Her Dog?
Preparing for Multiple Births
Parents in the U.S. are spanking their kids much less often than they did in the past. A study looked at the decline between 1993 and 2017.
Last time the American Academy of Pediatrics weighed in on corporal punishment, it was to say we shouldn't spank children in schools. Now it says we shouldn't spank children at home, either.
Having a baby? You can name your little bundle of joy anything you want to, right? Well, not so fast — there are some rules.
Couples who feel judged for passing on parenthood might be right, study finds.
By Julia Layton
Kids are getting sick from ingesting hand sanitizer. Some are drinking it intentionally. The CDC explains why and what parents can do to prevent accidental exposure.
Behavioral psychologists have always thought children could start spotting intentional falsehoods around the age of 4. Turns out it's probably much younger.
The childbearing age for U.S. women has been steadily creeping up for years. A huge, new study looks at how the delay in having kids is linked to how long a woman lives.
Researchers unveil findings that parents of princess-wannabes could find royally alarming. But they shouldn't.
By Alia Hoyt
Moving can turn a kid's world inside out. A massive, new Danish study has produced some sobering data on how moves affect kids.
By Robert Lamb
That's according to two authors who combed through five decades of research on 160,000 kids and found that spanking leads to negative outcomes all around.
Parents who have more empathy for their children’s struggles have happier, healthier kids. But that empathy that helps their kids might not be serving parents so well.
Parenting is a tough job but a lot of people are doing it. Learn more about the different radical parenting methods in this article.
Parenting is like traveling without a map. It's easy to make mistakes. Sometimes, we go a long way down the wrong road without realizing it. Check out these 10 bad parenting habits and how to kick them.
Work-life balance is the ultimate test for any mother, and usually, it never equals out. But we've come up with some tips to help.
By Sara Elliott
While some people have found their match via online dating sites for single parents, it's not automatic! Learn whether there any good dating sites for single parents in this article.
Parenting, under any condition, takes a lot of work, patience and effort. But raising a child prodigy has unique challenges and requires individually tailored time, attention and thought. Find out how parents have to walk the fine line between encouragement and exploitation.
By Tom Scheve
A violinist who masters the instrument by the age of 5. An elementary-school kid whose paintings go for thousands of dollars. How do you spot the geniuses among the other crayon-wielding and drum-banging kids?
By Tom Scheve
Choosing to adopt a child is a beautiful way to create or add to a family, but it isn't for everyone. If you're thinking about adopting a child, there are some questions you need to answer for yourself before beginning the process.
No one ever said parenting was easy, and if you have to throw an ex in the mix, then the going can be much tougher. But there are things you and your ex can do to make co-parenting a little more seamless.
By Sara Elliott
Being a parent to a young child who is full of energy can be a roller coaster ride of emotions. Discover more about being a parent of a young child.
Despite the changing lifestyles, the family remains the central element of contemporary life. But family structure, like society at large, has undergone significant changes. Learn more about family structures and dynamics.
Mothers of all kinds of species take extreme measures to protect and nurture their young. What makes females so motherly? Is it instinct -- or learned?
How do you talk about sex education to kids? Learn about the benefits of talking openly about sex education with kids.
Going back to school has a long list of to dos. Take a look at these tips for organizing a locker in this article.
Psychologists suggest that the key to determining how a kid is doing is to look at how the parents are doing. Learn how happy parents make happy kids.