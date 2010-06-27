Health
'Latchkey Kids': What's Different About Leaving Children Home Alone Now Versus Then

Grandparents' Child Care Habits Can Be Outdated, Potentially Harmful

'An Emerging Public Health Concern': Your Local Trampoline Park

Why Don't More Babies Get Mom's Last Name?

Is There Science to Back Up the Stereotypes About Only Children?

Who Does a Mom Love More: Her Kid or Her Dog?

Are more people having multiples?

Preparing for Multiple Births

Spanking Has Declined Sharply in the U.S. in Last 25 Years, Study Finds

American Academy of Pediatrics Says Spanking Is Ineffective

You Can't Name Your Baby That!

How can you tell if your child is a prodigy?

Childhood Moves Linked With Negative Life Outcomes, Study Finds

10 Ways to Balance a Career with a Baby

Am I Turning into my Mother? 5 Traits You Inherit from Mom

Spanking Has Declined Sharply in the U.S. in Last 25 Years, Study Finds
Parents in the U.S. are spanking their kids much less often than they did in the past. A study looked at the decline between 1993 and 2017.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

American Academy of Pediatrics Says Spanking Is Ineffective
Last time the American Academy of Pediatrics weighed in on corporal punishment, it was to say we shouldn't spank children in schools. Now it says we shouldn't spank children at home, either.

By Jesslyn Shields

You Can't Name Your Baby That!
Having a baby? You can name your little bundle of joy anything you want to, right? Well, not so fast — there are some rules.

By Laurie L. Dove

'Latchkey Kids': What's Different About Leaving Children Home Alone Now Versus Then
Many latchkey kids remember their time fondly, even though they wouldn't leave their own kids alone.

By Dave Roos

Grandparents' Child Care Habits Can Be Outdated, Potentially Harmful
Sometimes, their old-school methods are benign. But other times, they're seriously risky, according to a new study.

By Kate Kershner

Adults Who Choose Not to Have Kids Inspire Moral Outrage, Study Finds
Couples who feel judged for passing on parenthood might be right, study finds.

By Julia Layton

Kids Getting Sick From Hand Sanitizers
Kids are getting sick from ingesting hand sanitizer. Some are drinking it intentionally. The CDC explains why and what parents can do to prevent accidental exposure.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Why Don't More Babies Get Mom's Last Name?
Parents are pretty creative when it comes to first names for their kids, but when it comes to last names, many parents still play it by the book.

By Kate Kershner

Is There Science to Back Up the Stereotypes About Only Children?
Does an only child exhibit different behavior and personality than one with siblings? Or is this spoiled reputation nothing more than a persistent cultural myth?

By Laurie L. Dove

Toddlers May Be Able to Determine Whether Adults Are Lying
Behavioral psychologists have always thought children could start spotting intentional falsehoods around the age of 4. Turns out it's probably much younger.

By Jesslyn Shields

Women Who Have Kids Later May Live Longer, Study Finds
The childbearing age for U.S. women has been steadily creeping up for years. A huge, new study looks at how the delay in having kids is linked to how long a woman lives.

By Kate Kershner

Who Does a Mom Love More: Her Kid or Her Dog?
One study attempted to find out, with a little help from some brain scans.

By John Donovan

'An Emerging Public Health Concern': Your Local Trampoline Park
A new study looked at the types of injuries sustained from trampoline park accidents, highlighting the need for better safety standards in these theme parks.

By Yves Jeffcoat

The Positives of Princess Culture
Researchers unveil findings that parents of princess-wannabes could find royally alarming. But they shouldn't.

By Alia Hoyt

Childhood Moves Linked With Negative Life Outcomes, Study Finds
Moving can turn a kid's world inside out. A massive, new Danish study has produced some sobering data on how moves affect kids.

By Robert Lamb

Parents: Ditch the Spanking and Try Non-punitive Discipline Instead
That's according to two authors who combed through five decades of research on 160,000 kids and found that spanking leads to negative outcomes all around.

By Allison Loudermilk

How Empathy Benefits Children, But Could Be Bad for Parental Health
Parents who have more empathy for their children’s struggles have happier, healthier kids. But that empathy that helps their kids might not be serving parents so well.

By Jesslyn Shields

Big Families vs. Small Families: A Matter of Quantity vs. Quality?
A trio of economists reports that kids in larger families may have more to worry about than simply sharing a room or dealing with hand-me-downs.

By John Donovan

How to Report Life Changes for the Affordable Care Act
If you're insured via the Affordable Care Act and get tax credits, you're required to report significant life events that can affect both your insurance plan and your taxes. Here's how to do it.

By Debra Ronca

What is minimum essential coverage under the Affordable Care Act?
Minimum essential coverage refers to where you get the coverage from, rather than what's in your package. Why is that â€“ and why are some health plans excluded?

By Susan Sherwood

Am I Turning into my Mother? 5 Traits You Inherit from Mom
Are you worried you're becoming your mother? Read on to learn about these inevitable and inheritable genetic traits!

By Jennifer Wolfe

Real Parents Offer You Their Best Advice
We asked parents to send us tips for new parents. Here are some of the best.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Top 10 Radical Parenting Methods
Parenting is a tough job but a lot of people are doing it. Learn more about the different radical parenting methods in this article.

By Bridget Murray Law

Are more people having multiples?
It certainly seems like more and more multiple births are happening -- especially if you follow celebrity pregnancies. What's behind the multi-baby phenomenon?

By Maria Trimarchi

Preparing for Multiple Births
Parenting is no cake walk, even if the rewards are sweet. And becoming parents to twins, triplets or higher-order multiples requires extra patience and planning.

By Katie Lambert