The Parenting Channel explains early childhood development and children's health. Learn about child development and child care here.
Topics to Explore:
Parents in the U.S. are spanking their kids much less often than they did in the past. A study looked at the decline between 1993 and 2017.
Last time the American Academy of Pediatrics weighed in on corporal punishment, it was to say we shouldn't spank children in schools. Now it says we shouldn't spank children at home, either.
Having a baby? You can name your little bundle of joy anything you want to, right? Well, not so fast — there are some rules.
Many latchkey kids remember their time fondly, even though they wouldn't leave their own kids alone.
By Dave Roos
Sometimes, their old-school methods are benign. But other times, they're seriously risky, according to a new study.
Couples who feel judged for passing on parenthood might be right, study finds.
By Julia Layton
Kids are getting sick from ingesting hand sanitizer. Some are drinking it intentionally. The CDC explains why and what parents can do to prevent accidental exposure.
Parents are pretty creative when it comes to first names for their kids, but when it comes to last names, many parents still play it by the book.
Does an only child exhibit different behavior and personality than one with siblings? Or is this spoiled reputation nothing more than a persistent cultural myth?
Behavioral psychologists have always thought children could start spotting intentional falsehoods around the age of 4. Turns out it's probably much younger.
The childbearing age for U.S. women has been steadily creeping up for years. A huge, new study looks at how the delay in having kids is linked to how long a woman lives.
One study attempted to find out, with a little help from some brain scans.
By John Donovan
A new study looked at the types of injuries sustained from trampoline park accidents, highlighting the need for better safety standards in these theme parks.
Researchers unveil findings that parents of princess-wannabes could find royally alarming. But they shouldn't.
By Alia Hoyt
Moving can turn a kid's world inside out. A massive, new Danish study has produced some sobering data on how moves affect kids.
By Robert Lamb
That's according to two authors who combed through five decades of research on 160,000 kids and found that spanking leads to negative outcomes all around.
Parents who have more empathy for their children’s struggles have happier, healthier kids. But that empathy that helps their kids might not be serving parents so well.
A trio of economists reports that kids in larger families may have more to worry about than simply sharing a room or dealing with hand-me-downs.
By John Donovan
If you're insured via the Affordable Care Act and get tax credits, you're required to report significant life events that can affect both your insurance plan and your taxes. Here's how to do it.
By Debra Ronca
Minimum essential coverage refers to where you get the coverage from, rather than what's in your package. Why is that â€“ and why are some health plans excluded?
By Susan Sherwood
Are you worried you're becoming your mother? Read on to learn about these inevitable and inheritable genetic traits!
We asked parents to send us tips for new parents. Here are some of the best.
Parenting is a tough job but a lot of people are doing it. Learn more about the different radical parenting methods in this article.
It certainly seems like more and more multiple births are happening -- especially if you follow celebrity pregnancies. What's behind the multi-baby phenomenon?
Parenting is no cake walk, even if the rewards are sweet. And becoming parents to twins, triplets or higher-order multiples requires extra patience and planning.