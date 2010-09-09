5 Ways Schools Can Stop Bullying

Whether they're in the office or on the playground, bullies have some kind of advantage over the people around them, which can come from physical strength, intimidation, popularity or a sense of authority. School-age bullies are a perfect example: They're usually bigger or older than their peers, or they may have a higher social standing than most of the class. Their bullying may take the form of physical aggression, threats or initiation. Or, it may rely on social pressures such as excluding certain children from play or humiliating classmates in front of their peers.

The child being bullied is usually powerless to stop the torment. But sometimes, bullied children find the strength to stand up for themselves. Jaylen Arnold is one such person. Jaylen has Tourette syndrome, a condition that causes tics -- sudden, repetitive physical movements or verbal outbursts. Jaylen became a target of bullying after moving to a new school, and he eventually started a Web site that's grown into a national campaign: Jaylens Challenge/Bullying No Way!

In this article, we'll learn five ways bullying can be stopped, as well as learn some misperceptions that allow it to exist in the first place.