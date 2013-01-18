Family Care
Keep your loved ones healthy with these tips on caring for sick children, handling doctor visits and preparing for emergencies.
'Latchkey Kids': What's Different About Leaving Children Home Alone Now Versus Then
Grandparents' Child Care Habits Can Be Outdated, Potentially Harmful
'An Emerging Public Health Concern': Your Local Trampoline Park
Preparing for Multiple Births
Spanking Has Declined Sharply in the U.S. in Last 25 Years, Study Finds
American Academy of Pediatrics Says Spanking Is Ineffective
You Can't Name Your Baby That!
Learn More
Parents are pretty creative when it comes to first names for their kids, but when it comes to last names, many parents still play it by the book.
Does an only child exhibit different behavior and personality than one with siblings? Or is this spoiled reputation nothing more than a persistent cultural myth?
One study attempted to find out, with a little help from some brain scans.
By John Donovan
Advertisement
A trio of economists reports that kids in larger families may have more to worry about than simply sharing a room or dealing with hand-me-downs.
By John Donovan
If you're insured via the Affordable Care Act and get tax credits, you're required to report significant life events that can affect both your insurance plan and your taxes. Here's how to do it.
By Debra Ronca
Minimum essential coverage refers to where you get the coverage from, rather than what's in your package. Why is that â€“ and why are some health plans excluded?
By Susan Sherwood
You can minimize your chances of catching your childâ€™s illness by boosting your immune system, keeping the house germ-free, and eating and drinking properly. Learn more about avoiding getting sick when your kids are sick from this article.
Advertisement
A medical emergency at home can cause chaos and confusion if you haven't prepared for such a situation in advance, and time is of the essence. Learn how you can prepare your family for an emergency in this article.
Ever wonder what doctors talk about when no one else is around? You might be surprised to learn a few things that would actually help him or her do a better job.
Whether they're in the office or on the playground, bullies intimidate the people around them. School-age bullies are a perfect example: They're usually bigger or older or more popular than many of their peers. What can schools do to stop classmate-on-classmate abuse?
By Tom Scheve
Exposure to violence can be traumatizing. Studies show that children who witness violent behavior may be affected by the experience. Is there a way to know just how much violence has changed a child?
Advertisement
Doctors often diagnose teenagers' temporary aches and pains as 'growing pains,' but they could be a signal from that body that nutrition needs supported. Learn about treating and preventing growing pains with nutrition.
Medical records for each family member are one of the most important items to keep around. Even if you and the rest of your family are pretty healthy, keep these items together in case of an emergency.
Smoking is the most destructive thing you can do to your body. Learn more about the dangerous consequences that smoking has on the body in this article.
Knowing what to do when your child is sick will ease her pain -- and your worries. Learn how to read symptoms, how to treat a fever, and most importantly, how to stay calm in an emergency.
By Alvin Eden & Elizabeth Eden
Advertisement
Children are born with protection from many diseases, thanks to antibodies passed through the placenta. Within a year, however, this defense is lost, so children need vaccinations to protect them from these diseases.
Getting your child vaccinated against meningococcal meningitis may help him or her to have a much healthier college experience. Learn how to prevent meningitis.
An alarming percentage of kids today are not getting the proper amount of calcium each day, placing them at serious risk for osteoporosis and other bone diseases. What can you do to keep the calcium crisis from affecting your children?
As any parent knows, all kids get child fevers, but sometimes it's tough to know whether your child's fever requires you to visit a pediatrician. How can you judge the severity of a child's fever?