How to Ask a Girl Out

A guy can be successful, nice, even funny, and still manage to strike out with girls all the time. It's frustrating and demoralizing when you don't know what you're doing wrong. The rejection is so discouraging that some guys just stop asking girls out. Many figure they'll have to wait for a girl to initiate interest in them. Others opt to make friends with women at first and hope they'll find the spark and the courage later. This, however, can be a recipe for disaster.

Experts agree: A guy needs to take initiative. Even in this modern, enlightened society, which tells empowered women that they can turn the tables and ask men out, a guy shouldn't wait for this to happen.

We've surveyed the advice of several dating experts about how a guy can improve his chances and get over the paralyzing fear of rejection. The key is to change your approach and your attitude. If your batting average for asking girls out is very low, you can likely improve your technique. And if you don't even have enough at-bats to constitute an average, well, it's time to try. And it'll be easier to muster the courage with the expert advice we've gathered.

Changing your technique doesn't necessarily mean changing who you are. Shy guys don't have to transform into slick, deceptive womanizers in order to land dates. Obviously, the ultimate goal is to find a girl who likes you for who you are. But that will mean learning how to impress her by showing the best side of yourself.

You can also improve your odds by recognizing and focusing on the girls who would be open to you. It's a subtle but effective game of reading signals and body language.

We'll explain these and other tips later in the article. First, however, let's explore the importance of thinking outside the box and non-traditional methods of asking girls out.