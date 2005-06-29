Pickup Lines That Work: Or Will They?

" " Jupiterimages/Thinkstock

"I bet you were an awful cute baby."

"Mind if I get drunk with you?"

These two lines are proof enough that bold one-liners aren't a new way to win people over: The cute baby compliment was actress Jean Harlow's line in 1934's The Girl From Missouri, and the drinking-partner proposition was from the same actress' script in Red Dust, filmed just a couple of years earlier.

Though a Hollywood hottie can get away with blunt come-ons on the big screen, what's a real-life modern guy to do to break the ice with a sexy female he spots across the room? He might take a page out of the movie hunks' book — "Bond. James Bond," for example, has been tried many times — or he could take a chance on a more innovative way to introduce himself.

Eight Lines the Ladies Might Just Hate

They're funny or offensive depending on whom you ask. If you're up for a gamble — will your opener be met with a giggle or a slap? — consider laying it on the line with one of these:

Did you invite all these people? I thought it was just going to be the two of us.

Do you think we might have a mutual friend who would introduce us?

I'm rich and I don't believe in a prenuptial.

I'm here. What are your other two wishes?

Do you mind if I stop pretending that I'm not staring at you?

Would you talk to me for a few minutes? It's good for me to be seen with a beautiful woman.

I miss my teddy bear. Would you sleep with me?

I think I could fall madly in bed with you.

They might work better than some corny oldies, like "Do you believe in love at first sight or do I need to walk by again?" or "If I told you that you have a nice body, would you hold it against me?" Still, they're daring and call for a cool delivery.

Eight More That Are Made for the More Sincere Single

Here are some more straightforward openers for the slightly faint-of-heart:

Do you mind if I flirt with you for awhile?

Excuse me, I think it's time we met.

So, do you know any good pick-up lines?

Why do you look so unhappy (or bored)?

How hard would it be to talk you into dancing with me?

You look like you could use some company.

Are you as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside?

You are too beautiful for me not to talk to.

The lines might be fun to try — say, on a bet — but any canned come-on should be a last resort if your hope is to start a relationship beyond a one-night stand, says relationship coach Toni Coleman, a relationship coach in McLean, Va. "When we think of a line, right away we think insincere, canned, something that's used on everybody," Coleman explains — and that's a far cry from the special way we want to feel.

A compliment on a woman's smile or her clothes might be all it takes to win her heart, says Coleman, or try a time-tested opener of the simplest kind: "Hi, how are you?" or "Hi, my name is ..."

Right Line at the Right Time

There are bookloads of canned come-ons for the single set — one comprehensive compilation is Tucker Max's The Definitive Book of Pick-up Lines (Writers Club Press, 2001). If you're looking for the conquest, not a companion, you needn't be at a bar to throw out a line as a pick-up ploy. Author Max even offers one lighthearted line best used at the DMV, of all places: "I had a friend who wanted to get a personalized license plate but it was too expensive, so he changed his name to TXM-645."