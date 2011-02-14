5 Ways to Flirt with a Girl You're Friends With

" " You may think she's perfect, but she may think you're just a friend. How do you change things? John Giustina/ Getty Images

To you, she's absolutely perfect. She's got a gorgeous face, perfect body, brilliant mind -- in short, she's the girl of your dreams. To her, however, you're a "really nice guy."

It's not easy to make that huge relationship leap from friend to boyfriend, especially when you've been friends for a long time. Guys have turned friendships into forever, especially in movies (In the 1989 film "When Harry Met Sally," Harry finally convinced Sally after years of fighting and making up). It just takes some delicate maneuvering to make the transition, because as soon as you throw the words "I like you" out there, they'll hang in the air between the two of you forever, especially if your feelings aren't reciprocated.

Before you reveal how you feel about her, we have a few suggestions on starting a flirtation. If she didn't already like you as more than a friend, she's sure to see you in a new light once you lay one of these techniques on her.