How to Approach a Girl

Before you dive into conversation, let a girl know you're interested. The response you receive will let you know if she's feeling the same way. Start with eye contact, but use it sparingly. Don't check her out with a head-to-toe eye sweep. She'll think you're a creeper. Look her in the eye. Then begin to look for reciprocal clues. Does she smile at you? Gaze in your direction? Then by all means, talk to her.

As for the "what to say" debate, keep this in mind: Delivery is the key to success, and it matters even more than what you say. Still, you'll want to steer clear of lowbrow pickup lines like, "Heaven must be missing an angel." Instead, offer a genuine compliment about her appearance. Better yet, make a joke about a situation you're both familiar with. Maybe your P.E. teacher reminds you of Sue Sylvester on "Glee." When you let go of your own self-consciousness and are truly interested in getting to know someone, conversations naturally occur.

As the conversation begins rolling, look at her and really listen to what she's saying. When she finishes a thought, follow up with a question connected to what she just said. Remember, there's no need to get too serious. You're not splitting the atom here, just getting to know someone. Keep the conversation light and friendly. If, by the way, she leans into you as you speak, gives you her undivided attention or touches your arm while laughing at something you've just said, know this: As body language goes, she's into you [source: Tattersall].

When it's time to close the conversation, there are three strategies to follow. First, offer a positive statement, such as, "It was fun talking to you." Then, make a plan. "You want to hang out Saturday?" Finish with your reason for ending the conversation (real or otherwise), such as "I've to get to class, so I'll talk to you soon" [source: Marshall]. Need a few more tips for approaching a girl? Check out the next page for ideas.