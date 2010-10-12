How to Approach a Girl

There's just no way around it. Approaching a girl can be nerve-wracking -- especially when it's a face-to-face, non-Facebook conversation. So, if the idea of striking up witty repartee with a girl has you reaching for extra-strength antiperspirant, take heart: Flirting is supposed to be fun.
Our advice (don't worry, it doesn't include any lame pick-up lines) is brimming with practical information designed to help you feel more at ease. From boosting your self-confidence to reading body language, this primer's packed with promise. You'll be making new (girl)friends in no time -- all without taxing your cell phone's data plan. After all, there's something to be said for witnessing a smile, rather than receiving one by text, right?
Of course, this doesn't mean you won't still use your go-to methods of communication; we just think you should forgo sharing your feelings by instant message until after your first date. In the meantime, let's get ready for a reality check on the next page.