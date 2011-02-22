5 Dating Tips for Shy Guys

" " Dating doesn't have to be painful and awkward. iStockphoto.com /alynst

If you read the comic strip "Peanuts," you probably know about the little red-haired girl. She's Charlie Brown's unnamed, unseen dream girl. Charlie Brown worships her from a distance -- a long distance. The few times he gets up the nerve to approach her, something gets in the way and messes things up. Usually, that something is Charlie Brown.

A lot of guys can sympathize, some more than others. For chronically shy guys, every girl is that little red-haired girl. And unlike the comics, it's no laughing matter. While we can't cure shyness in five easy lessons, we can give you five tips for overcoming your inner Charlie Brown -- five strategies to boost your confidence.

To start our classic plot of boy meets girl, we ask: How does boy meet girl?