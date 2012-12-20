5 Facts to Know About Hair Removal Creams

It's one thing to have long, flowing tresses on your head. It's quite another to have a layer of fur on your arms. In other words, some of us look a little closer to our ape relatives than we'd like. If body hair isn't to your taste, and you're looking to get rid of hair in certain areas, hair removal creams could be the ticket.

But don't just rush out the drugstore and pick up the first product in sight. Know what you're buying. Hair removal cream meant for the legs shouldn't go on the face, and if you have sensitive skin, it's possible that a lot of creams might irritate it. Your hair type should factor into your choice, as well -- coarse, curly hairs and fine, straight ones don't grow the same.

Would hair removal creams work for you? Find out five facts you should know before you try one.