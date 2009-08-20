Electrolysis Hair Removal

Like a weed, it sprouts up and spreads out. It grows quickly, moving from your head to your back, down your legs, over your arms and even on your face. Hair can be beautiful, but when it creeps onto other body parts like your upper lip, chin and back, it can be more embarrassing than attractive. Hair growth is natural, but some people will grow more hair than others due to age, hormonal imbalance or other factors [source: Meisler]. From shaving to plucking, you can find several hair removal methods designed to help you remove unwanted hair. Unfortunately, these methods are only temporary; that hair will return before you know it, whether you like it or not.

If you're one hair away from an embarrassing situation, you may want to consider electrolysis. Electrolysis is a cosmetic procedure developed more than 100 years ago to treat people with ingrown eyelashes. However, electrolysis doesn't just remove the hair -- it destroys the hair follicle that produces the hair. A hair follicle destroyed by electrolysis will never produce a hair (or bother you) again.

Thanks to its destructive success, electrolysis is the only hair removal system considered permanent by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the American Medical Association (AMA) [source: WebMD ]. Though the process is slow and expensive, men and women alike have turned to electrolysis to keep hair from growing back in certain areas [source: Bouchez].

If you're considering this cosmetic procedure, you should assess the risks and benefits involved to determine if electrolysis is right for you. It's also a good idea to look at some alternatives to electrolysis. Read on to find out if temporary laser therapy is a better solution to your hairy situation.