Hair Removal

Hair removal can take its toll on skin over time. Learn more about hair removal and skin at HowStuffWorks.

A Hairy History of Eyebrow Trends
From thin to thick and back again, we take a pictorial look at eyebrow fashion over the last 100 years.

By Alia Hoyt

5 Facts to Know About Hair Removal Creams
Trying to get rid of excess body hair? Learn all about hair removal creams â€“ and how to pick out the most effective one for you!

By Katie Lambert

5 Things You Should Know About Brazilian Wax
Brazilian waxes are becoming more popular. But what do you need to know before you sign up for this type of bikini wax? Get the latest Brazilian was info.

By Kevin P. Allen

Do men and women need to shave differently?
Many razors, foams and other shaving products out there are tailored specifically toward men or women. Is there really much difference in the way men and women need to shave?

By Meghan E. Smith

Does More Blades Mean a Better Razor?
Getting rid of your five o'clock shadow or perfecting your bikini line probably isn't one of your favorite things to do. Do more blades equal a better shave and less time devoted to making you look fabulous?

By Susan L. Nasr

Top 5 Tweezer Tips
Whether you're trying to keep your brows perfectly arched or dig out a splinter, tweezers are amazingly handy. How can they become even handier?

By William Harris

Will bleaching body hair hide it?
Few people admire the combination of facial hair and lipstick outside of the circus, but unwanted facial hair is a fact of life. Will a little bleach do the trick, or should you resort to other methods to get rid of it?

By Molly Edmonds

Is a reusable razor or a disposable razor really cheaper in the long run?
Either way, razors are freakishly expensive. But one's got to be cheaper in the long run than the other, right? Which type of razor should you invest in to save money?

By Charles W. Bryant

5 Historical Hair Removal Methods
We seem to be perfectly comfortable with the fact that we've got hair on our heads, but we'll do just about anything to get it off other parts of the body. How did the Neanderthals remove unwanted hair?

By Charles W. Bryant

How much does laser hair removal cost?
Laser hair removal is a popular and effective way to get rid of unwanted body hair. That said, how much should you pay for it? How much does price matter -- if at all?

By John Barrymore

How often should I shave my beard?
Stubble can begin appearing on your face just a few hours after shaving. You may have a five o'clock shadow -- or a 12 o'clock shadow -- but how often should you shave your beard?

By John Barrymore

How often should I shave my legs?
Stubble can appear as early as a day after shaving, but sometimes razor burn and ingrown hairs can make you wary of picking up that razor blade again. So how often should you shave your legs?

By Sarah Siddons

How often should I switch out my razor blade?
You can minimize the risk of nicks, cuts and razor burn if you always shave with a clean, sharp blade, but how often should you replace your razor blade?

By John Barrymore

How often should I thread my eyebrows?
If you don't have the patience for tweezing or the money for waxing, an alternative way to get rid of eyebrow hair is threading. How does this simple method for removing unwanted facial hair work?

By Sarah Siddons

How often should I tweeze my eyebrows?
With several hair removal methods available, including laser treatment, waxing and creams, tweezing is by far the least expensive. All you need is a pair of tweezers. How often do you need to pluck out those pesky hairs?

By Sarah Siddons

How often should I wax my eyebrows?
It's just like taking off a bandage, right? Although waxing your eyebrows can be painful, it removes unwanted hair in a swift motion. The job also lasts longer than other, more tedious methods like plucking or shaving.

By Sarah Siddons

How often should I wax my legs?
Waxing can be a painful process, but millions of women spread hot wax on their legs to remove unwanted hair -- a process they often repeat every few weeks. But how often should you wax your legs?

By Sarah Siddons

Permanent Hair Removal
Many turn to permanent hair removal methods as solutions to body hair issues, without fully understanding the processes. Does "permanent" mean the hair is really gone for good?

By Sarah Siddons

How to Choose the Right Electric Razor
If you travel a lot or want to speed up your shaving routine, an electric razor might be the right choice. There are a many different types on the market, however, and it's important to know how a particular razor will affect your skin.

By John Barrymore

How to Choose the Right Razor Blade
Nicks, cuts, uneven stubble -- many of us run into the same shaving problems over and over. How can choosing the right kind of razor blade make things smoother?

By Sarah Siddons

How to Pick a Hair Removal Specialist
If plucking, shaving or hair removal cream hasn't worked to get rid of unwanted hair, it might be time to seek out medical help. What should you look for in a hair removal specialist?

By John Barrymore

Is it safe to shave my forearms?
It's common knowledge that people shave their faces, legs, armpits and chests, but did you know that some people even shave their forearms? Find out if this practice is safe.

By Sarah Siddons

Is it safe to wax my forearms?
From eyebrow waxes to Brazilian waxes, there aren't many places on your body you can't wax. But is it safe to wax your forearms?

By Sarah Siddons

Is waxing better for my skin than shaving?
Waxing keeps unwanted hairs away longer than shaving does. But is the sometimes harsh waxing process safe for all skin types?

By Sarah Siddons

At what age should boys start shaving?
Lathering up with shaving cream and using a razor for the first time is often a much-anticipated step toward manhood. But at what age should boys start shaving?

By John Barrymore