Hair Removal
Hair removal can take its toll on skin over time. Learn more about hair removal and skin at HowStuffWorks.
How to Shrink Large Pores
5 Things to Know About Tanning Pills
Quick Tips: 5 Ways to Even Out Your Skin Tone
What Does Microneedling Do for Your Skin?
Do antibiotics help with acne?
Quick Tips: How does safflower oil benefit skin?
You're Probably Not Putting on Enough Sunscreen
Chemists Are on the Hunt for a Long-lasting Sunscreen
Is expired sunscreen OK to use?
Pediatricians Group Releases First-Ever Guidelines for Teens and Tattoos
I Got Tattooed With a Protostar … For Science!
Disappearing Tattoos for the Commitment Phobes
Does the lead in lipstick cause cancer?
5 Uses for Toner
Quick Tips: What Makeup Does to Your Skin
5 Popular Anti-aging Supplements
Quick Tips: 5 Tips to Get Rid of Crow's Feet
5 Ways Your Skin Changes as You Age
Learn More
From thin to thick and back again, we take a pictorial look at eyebrow fashion over the last 100 years.
By Alia Hoyt
Trying to get rid of excess body hair? Learn all about hair removal creams â€“ and how to pick out the most effective one for you!
Brazilian waxes are becoming more popular. But what do you need to know before you sign up for this type of bikini wax? Get the latest Brazilian was info.
Advertisement
Many razors, foams and other shaving products out there are tailored specifically toward men or women. Is there really much difference in the way men and women need to shave?
Getting rid of your five o'clock shadow or perfecting your bikini line probably isn't one of your favorite things to do. Do more blades equal a better shave and less time devoted to making you look fabulous?
Whether you're trying to keep your brows perfectly arched or dig out a splinter, tweezers are amazingly handy. How can they become even handier?
Few people admire the combination of facial hair and lipstick outside of the circus, but unwanted facial hair is a fact of life. Will a little bleach do the trick, or should you resort to other methods to get rid of it?
Advertisement
Either way, razors are freakishly expensive. But one's got to be cheaper in the long run than the other, right? Which type of razor should you invest in to save money?
We seem to be perfectly comfortable with the fact that we've got hair on our heads, but we'll do just about anything to get it off other parts of the body. How did the Neanderthals remove unwanted hair?
Laser hair removal is a popular and effective way to get rid of unwanted body hair. That said, how much should you pay for it? How much does price matter -- if at all?
Stubble can begin appearing on your face just a few hours after shaving. You may have a five o'clock shadow -- or a 12 o'clock shadow -- but how often should you shave your beard?
Advertisement
Stubble can appear as early as a day after shaving, but sometimes razor burn and ingrown hairs can make you wary of picking up that razor blade again. So how often should you shave your legs?
You can minimize the risk of nicks, cuts and razor burn if you always shave with a clean, sharp blade, but how often should you replace your razor blade?
If you don't have the patience for tweezing or the money for waxing, an alternative way to get rid of eyebrow hair is threading. How does this simple method for removing unwanted facial hair work?
With several hair removal methods available, including laser treatment, waxing and creams, tweezing is by far the least expensive. All you need is a pair of tweezers. How often do you need to pluck out those pesky hairs?
Advertisement
It's just like taking off a bandage, right? Although waxing your eyebrows can be painful, it removes unwanted hair in a swift motion. The job also lasts longer than other, more tedious methods like plucking or shaving.
Waxing can be a painful process, but millions of women spread hot wax on their legs to remove unwanted hair -- a process they often repeat every few weeks. But how often should you wax your legs?
Many turn to permanent hair removal methods as solutions to body hair issues, without fully understanding the processes. Does "permanent" mean the hair is really gone for good?
If you travel a lot or want to speed up your shaving routine, an electric razor might be the right choice. There are a many different types on the market, however, and it's important to know how a particular razor will affect your skin.
Advertisement
Nicks, cuts, uneven stubble -- many of us run into the same shaving problems over and over. How can choosing the right kind of razor blade make things smoother?
If plucking, shaving or hair removal cream hasn't worked to get rid of unwanted hair, it might be time to seek out medical help. What should you look for in a hair removal specialist?
It's common knowledge that people shave their faces, legs, armpits and chests, but did you know that some people even shave their forearms? Find out if this practice is safe.
From eyebrow waxes to Brazilian waxes, there aren't many places on your body you can't wax. But is it safe to wax your forearms?
Advertisement
Waxing keeps unwanted hairs away longer than shaving does. But is the sometimes harsh waxing process safe for all skin types?
Lathering up with shaving cream and using a razor for the first time is often a much-anticipated step toward manhood. But at what age should boys start shaving?