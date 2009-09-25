Will bleaching body hair hide it?

" " Bleaching can be a quick and painless way to hide facial hair. Pierre Bourrier/Photographer's Choice RF/ Getty Images

Bleaching facial and body hair may disguise its presence, as it removes the pigment from the hair. In contrast, a depilatory cream actually removes the hair. Whether the bleach job will actually hide the hair depends on the person, though. This method tends to work best when the hair in question is fine, as coarse hair, even when dyed, will still be noticeable. Bleaching hair also tends to work better on people with fair complexions as opposed to dark ones.

Even if you're within this target demographic of fair-skinned people with fine hair, successful bleaching depends on performing the task correctly. When you're looking for a bleaching product, ensure that it's designed to be used on the part of the body in question. In other words, bleaches or dyes meant to be used on the hairs atop your head should not be used on the hair above your upper lip or on the hair on your arms. Read and follow the instructions that come with the product; most facial bleaches require the user to mix together a cream containing bleach with a powder activator.

Advertisement

You should use the mixture soon after combining the ingredients, as it won't work if you save it. But before applying to your face, put it on a small patch of skin and test for irritation. If it burns or causes any type of skin reaction, then you may need to reduce the amount you use or try another hair removal method. Lastly, the product should only bleach the body or facial hair, not the skin itself. Bleached skin will fade in 24 to 72 hours, but it shouldn't be a regular byproduct of disguising facial hair [source: Ermter]. Bleaching body or facial hair will need to be done every four weeks to remain effective.

If bleaching body and facial hair isn't for you, check out the many articles on other hair removal methods on the next page.