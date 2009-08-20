Facials 101

Not many people have skin like that of a 20-year-old runway model. OK, practically no one does. Though it might be impossible to get that kind of soft, flawless facial skin without the right genes -- or, at least, some skillful photo airbrushing -- there are ways to help improve the look and feel of your skin. Increasingly, many adults and even teens are turning to facials.

Facials are a treatment for the face that's meant to cleanse, firm, smooth and moisturize the skin. Many people swear by facials not only as a way to feel relaxed and pampered, but also as a means for making their skin healthier. According to data collected by the International Spa Association, facials are the third most popular spa treatment, right behind massages and manicures or pedicures [source: Saint Louis].

Each person who gets a facial has his or her own reasons for doing so, including:

to deeply clean the skin and pores

to improve skin that is either too dry or too oily

to rejuvenate skin that has begun to look old or wrinkled

to relax and de-stress [source: Le Visage Skin ].

You can certainly give yourself a basic facial at home, but many people opt to have facial treatments at a spa or salon. There, an aesthetician (which is just a fancy name for a skin specialist) applies creams, gels, serums, masks, mists and lotions meant to clean and revitalize the skin.

Can a facial cure all skin problems? Not really. Some skin problems, such as severe acne or skin cancer, require the treatment of a medical specialist, such as a dermatologist. But a facial can help your skin look and feel better -- and give your self-image a boost in the process.

Much like hairstyles and clothing, there are many types of facials, each designed for a different purpose. Keep reading to find out whether a facial is right for you.