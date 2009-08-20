Imagine this: You get a last-minute invitation for a beach trip and realize that the hairs on your bikini line are a bit unruly. You don't have any appropriate wax kits or depilatories on hand at home, and it's too late in the game to score an appointment with your aesthetician. You'll probably have to resort to shaving, and you dread that because of those unsightly red bumps which will inevitably pop up immediately after you take a razor to your skin. If you could just get rid of the hair for good, it would make life a lot easier.

Admittedly, it usually takes more than a couple of bikini mishaps like the one described above to get someone thinking seriously about permanent hair removal. But combine those with never-ending daily and weekly rituals of shaving, waxing and plucking, and you're probably at least ready to look into what permanent hair removal entails.

Many are surprised to learn, first off, that the term "permanent hair removal" is a bit of a misnomer. Generally speaking, permanent hair removal is the long-term reduction or removal of unwanted hair. Yet "long-term reduction," in this case, can mean anything from a few months to a few years -- it doesn't necessarily mean forever [source: Mayo Clinic].

If you still think forgetting about unwanted hairs for even a few months sounds appealing, read on to find out about the various options for permanent hair removal, and how long you can expect the results to last.