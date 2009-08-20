Lip Plumpers Overview

Plumpers may be temporary, but how you put them on can make a world of difference. If you're not sure how to use them, even the highest-rated lip plumper may not give your pucker any more oomph. However, when paired with careful makeup application, a lip plumper can give you a poutier, sexier look. An indispensable tool in this quest is a good lip-lining pencil. A light touch will provide the best results -- outlining the entire lip is not recommended. Instead, on your top lip, just sketch a line right above the bow of your lip. Look for the fullest part on your bottom lip and round that out with pencil as well. Still using the pencil, fill in the small space between the lines you just drew and your lips, and then apply lipstick over all of it.

If your lipstick doesn't contain plumper, follow up with a clear gloss lip plumper. Even if it does, now would be a good time to add gloss if your lipstick doesn't have any shimmer to it. Lips that have some shine from gloss appear bigger.

Whether you make your own lip plumpers or buy them in the store, they're relatively inexpensive and easy to experiment with. To learn more about specific brands, to find recipes or just to learn more about what you can do to change the look of your lips, visit the links below.

A Really Expensive Plumper If money is no object, talk to a cosmetic dentist. For about $1,500 a tooth, you can get specially built veneers on your upper teeth. These will enhance lip support, and thus plumpness, for your lips [source: Daly].

