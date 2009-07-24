Skin and Makeup

Skin and makeup are very closely related. Learn more about skin and makeup at HowStuffWorks.

Does the lead in lipstick cause cancer?
For many of us, putting on lipstick is as routine as brushing our teeth in the morning. But are there dangers lurking in your lip color?

By Laurie L. Dove

5 Uses for Toner
Find the best toner for your skin with as we explain the many uses of facial toner â€“ and how it can become an essential part of your skin care routine

By Jennifer Sellers

Quick Tips: What Makeup Does to Your Skin
When you go through your morning makeup routine, the goal is simple â€“ improve your appearance. But how is that seemingly harmless, perfectly applied layer of powder or moisturizer really affecting your skin?

By Brion O'Connor

Does wearing lipstick protect you from cancer?
Although we don't often think of it, our lips are easily exposed to the sun's harmful rays when we venture outside. If you're wearing lipstick, does the popular cosmetic help or harm your chances of getting skin cancer?

By Jennifer Sellers

12-hour Lipstick
It's a busy world, and most women have a to-do list a mile long. A jam-packed schedule doesn't leave time for frequent pit stops to reapply lipstick. Is the all-day lipstick an advertising myth, or has chemistry come to the rescue?

By Molly Edmonds

How Stage Makeup Works
No matter what part you're playing, stage makeup helps you look your best. But how do you know what type of makeup to use, and how much? As it turns out, it's a bit of an art and a science.

By Jonathan Strickland

Eyelash Bars
There are times when a few simple strokes of mascara just wonÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t cut it, and you just need something more theatrical and glamorous. When you want a little makeup fakery, head to the eyelash bar -- where eyelashes, not cocktails, are on the menu.

By Molly Edmonds

5 Iconic Cosmetics
Certain cosmetics, just by their name or signature packaging, entered our childhoods and came to symbolize the very essence of femininity and beauty. We've got five famous products that have set themselves apart from the pretty-making pack.

By Molly Edmonds

5 Ancient Egyptian Cosmetics
Like us, the Egyptians used cosmetics to accentuate beauty and to protect skin from the harsh climate. What perfumes, soaps and makeup did they use?

By Debra Ronca

What's angel dusting?
It doesn't have anything to do with fairies' pixie dust or illicit drugs. It has to do with your cosmetics. Are cosmetics manufacturers pulling the wool over your eyes about their products?

By Charles W. Bryant

How much is too much when it comes to makeup?
There's a fine line between just enough and too much makeup. But knowing where that line falls can be tough.

By Sarah Siddons

Nude Makeup Basics
The simplistic look of nude makeup is a classic that rarely goes out of style. Learn tips and tricks for letting your natural beauty shine.

By Sarah Siddons

How often should I reapply my makeup?
Before you leave for work, you probably spend some time in front of the mirror so that you leave looking fresh and flawless. But by lunchtime, a glance in the mirror reveals the staying power of your makeup leaves something to be desired.

By Sarah Siddons

Permanent Makeup
If you love the look of eyeliner and lipstick but are tired of applying makeup each morning, you may be considering permanent makeup. But how does permanent makeup work, and is it safe?

By Sarah Siddons

How to Brighten a Dull Complexion
Your complexion says a lot about your health and mood -- a bright one means health, happiness and good rest, whereas a dull one tells people that you're tired and worn out. But a little research can reveal a few tricks to combat a dull complexion.

By Sarah Siddons

How to Choose the Right Bronzer
The paradox of a suntan -- it makes you look healthier, but it's actually unhealthy for you. Get that sun-kissed glow from a bronzer, instead. A good bronzer can make you look like you've spent time in the sun even when you haven't.

By Sarah Siddons

How to Create Smokey Eyes
Take a look in any fashion magazine and you'll probably notice many of the models inside with dark, mysterious eyes. Just how did they get that smokey eye look?

By Sarah Siddons

How to Find the Right Foundation
provides the base of your look, so it's important to find one that matches both your skin type and skin tone, but how do you select the foundation that's right for you?

By Sarah Siddons

How to Get Rid of Dark Circles Under Eyes
Nothing can make you look older and more fatigued than a pair of dark circles under your eyes. What can you do to get rid of them?

By Sarah Siddons

How to Make Your Eyes Pop
Want to know how to enhance your eyes? These simple tips will make them really stand out.

By Sarah Siddons

How to Minimize Your Pores
Aging, genetics and sun damage can all do a number on our skin. Along with sagging skin and crow's feet, it's possible to develop enlarged pores, too. Although we can't get rid of them permanently, we can take steps to minimize those noticeable dots.

By John Barrymore

How to Remove Waterproof Makeup
With all the activities waterproof makeup can withstand, it's no wonder it's so hard to remove. How can specially formulated makeup removers make a difference?

By Sarah Siddons

Is it bad to share makeup?
You can share your secrets, your hopes and your dreams with your friends. However, dermatologists caution, you should never share your makeup. But why?

By Sarah Siddons

Is makeup bad for acne?
Traditionally speaking, makeup and acne simply don't mix. You still have to be careful applying makeup over your breakouts, but you can now use your makeup to fight your acne.

By Sarah Siddons

Should people with freckles wear foundation?
Freckles are a natural part of many people's complexions. While some remain proud of them, others may wish to conceal freckles -- and that's where foundation can come in.

By Sarah Siddons