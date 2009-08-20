Should people with freckles wear foundation?

If you have fair skin, spending some time in the sun can cause an explosion of freckles to appear on your face. You may have many different feelings about your freckles; people either love them or they hate them. If you feel uncomfortable with your freckles, you may be wondering what you can do to help conceal them on a daily basis.

Freckles are small, brown dots on skin caused by sun exposure; they occur because of an uneven distribution of melanin. They're also genetic, so if members of your family have freckles and you have fair coloring, freckles may be an unavoidable part of your skin's composition [source: Gibson]. Though freckles are most common in those with fair skin, they can appear on any skin tone. You may choose to embrace your freckles, or you may want to minimize their appearance with foundation, the type of cosmetic that can give people a more even-toned complexion.

There is no reason why a person with freckles should not wear foundation; it all boils down to your personal preference. If you do choose to wear foundation, you will need to base your foundation choice on the amount of coverage you'd like. If you would like your freckles to shine through, a sheer liquid foundation or a tinted moisturizer will even out your skin tone while letting your freckles peek through. If you'd like more full coverage, a cream or oil-based foundation will allow you to minimize the appearance of darker freckles [source: Bernbaum].

When choosing whether to conceal or flaunt your freckles, it's as simple as choosing your makeup. You can always switch up your look from day to night, and there's is no reason why your freckles should limit you. Read on for tips on how to naturally apply foundation for the best coverage.