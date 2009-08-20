Should people with freckles wear foundation?

If you have fair skin, spending some time in the sun can cause an explosion of freckles to appear on your face. You may have many different feelings about your freckles; people either love them or they hate them. If you feel uncomfortable with your freckles, you may be wondering what you can do to help conceal them on a daily basis.

Freckles are small, brown dots on skin caused by sun exposure; they occur because of an uneven distribution of melanin. They're also genetic, so if members of your family have freckles and you have fair coloring, freckles may be an unavoidable part of your skin's composition [source: Gibson]. Though freckles are most common in those with fair skin, they can appear on any skin tone. You may choose to embrace your freckles, or you may want to minimize their appearance with foundation, the type of cosmetic that can give people a more even-toned complexion.

There is no reason why a person with freckles should not wear foundation; it all boils down to your personal preference. If you do choose to wear foundation, you will need to base your foundation choice on the amount of coverage you'd like. If you would like your freckles to shine through, a sheer liquid foundation or a tinted moisturizer will even out your skin tone while letting your freckles peek through. If you'd like more full coverage, a cream or oil-based foundation will allow you to minimize the appearance of darker freckles [source: Bernbaum].

When choosing whether to conceal or flaunt your freckles, it's as simple as choosing your makeup. You can always switch up your look from day to night, and there's is no reason why your freckles should limit you. Read on for tips on how to naturally apply foundation for the best coverage.

Foundation Application Tips

Wearing foundation can even out your skin tone and provide a blank canvas for the rest of your makeup. The most important trick to wearing foundation is to keep everything natural. Ideally, it shouldn't look like you are wearing makeup at all. Here are a few things to keep in mind when choosing a foundation and applying makeup.

Finding the right foundation is the most important aspect of proper application. Two things to consider are color and texture. Yellow-based foundations are the most natural looking for all skin types. The correct color should blend seamlessly and disappear into your skin; this will keep the look natural.

You may need to change colors throughout the year based on your level of sun exposure. As your skin darkens -- along with your freckles -- you may want to increase coverage based on both the color and the type of foundation you use. A powdered solid, cream or stick foundation will provide a medium coverage, which offers a bit more than a sheer liquid foundation or tinted moisturizer [source: Bernbaum]. On the other hand, if you would like some of your freckles to shine through, either a sheer foundation or tinted moisturizer would be a great alternative.

When applying foundation, you will first want to start out with clean skin so the makeup applies evenly -- make sure you cleanse and moisturize before you begin. If you want additional staying power, makeup artists recommend applying silicone-based primer first. After applying the primer (or after cleansing if you choose to skip the primer), apply dots of foundation with your fingers to the forehead, cheeks, nose and chin. Then, using a synthetic sponge, blend the makeup outward to the jawline and hairline. Next, apply concealer to any uneven areas for extra coverage using a brush or dabbing with your fingers. Finally, you can set your look with a light dusting of loose powder. This will give you a clean surface for the rest of your makeup, and it will disguise any skin imperfections that you would like hidden.

For more tips on how to achieve your desired look, see the links on the next page.

