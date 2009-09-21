5 Spa Dangers

Chilling out for a few days at a spa might seen like a fantastic way to unwind and relax, but on rare occasions, it can have some unintended consequences that are far from calming. The best tip for preventing any danger is to verify you are receiving services from a licensed and certified individual, which usually attests to his or her credentials and commitment to the craft.

According to the International Spa Association, there were about 18,100 spas in the United States as of June 2008, up from around 14,600 the previous July [source: International Spa Association]. That's a lot more places for people to lay down dinero for massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, wraps, fitness classes, wellness classes and a whole host of other services -- some of them downright wacky-sounding.

So how can these seemingly innocent diversions cause risks for devoted spa-goers? Read on to find out about some of the dangers that could be lurking in a steam room near you.