Skin Treatments

What Does Microneedling Do for Your Skin?
Touted as a way of stimulating new collagen production to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles or scars, microneedling is hot and trending. But is it safe?

By Alia Hoyt

Do antibiotics help with acne?
There is a chronic disease that's sweeping through the world largely unstudied and basically untreated. It's acne. And while some antibiotics can, in fact, help it, the issue of antibiotic resistance is limiting our options.

By Alison Cooper

Quick Tips: How does safflower oil benefit skin?
In health and beauty circles, safflower oil is gaining popularity as an effective and affordable moisturizer.

By Jamie Palamon & Brion O'Connor

Top 5 Chemical Peels
Read on to learn about the most effective types of chemical peels for your skin!

By Kevin P. Allen

Are foods that promote healthy skin also good in face masks?
From fruits and veggies to water and green tea, there's a long list of items that you should eat or drink to get healthy, glowing skin. Can those same ingredients benefit your skin if they're in a face mask?

By John Kelly

Can you get spa treatments if you're pregnant?
Some spa treatments sound like they'd be perfect balms to sooth a pregnant woman's frazzled nerves and tired body. But not every treatment is safe for an expectant mother. Which ones should you avoid, and what are the dangers?

By Jessika Toothman

Can I get a facial while pregnant?
From breakouts to melasma, the joys of pregnancy often come along with annoying or embarrassing skin problems. Is it safe to get a facial while you're expecting, and will it do any good?

By Thorin Klosowski

Botox: Fast Facts
Get fast facts on Botox and its medical uses, and learn about the possible risks and benefits of Botox treatments.

By Sarah Siddons

How are spa tubs cleaned between treatments?
Could anything be more relaxing than slipping into a spa tub after a long, hard day at the office? That's what we thought. So how do you keep your precious tub free of gunk and slime?

By Chris Jones

How Esthetics School Works
In esthetics school, students learn much more than mud masks and pimple popping. The training prepares estheticians to help burn victims and cancer patients.

By Charles W. Bryant

Should my esthetician use steam on my face?
Sometimes, your skin just isn't at its best, and instead of radiating a healthy glow, it just looks dull. When you decide a spa day is the cure to your complexion ills, itÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s likely a steam is in your future.

By Rachel Oswald

What's the difference between a dermatologist and an esthetician?
One of them went to medical school. And one of them went to trade school. And both can assist you with skin problems. Who should you see for what kinds of problems?

By Charles W. Bryant

Geisha Facials
For most of us, bird poop is something we have to wash off our cars (or our heads, if we're unlucky), but some people are paying good money to slather it on their faces. Welcome to the geisha facial -- and a faceful of nightingale poop.

By Shanna Freeman

Should my esthetician do extractions on my face?
If you have acne-prone skin, your esthetician may suggest a facial that includes extractions. Will these help or harm your skin?

By Julia Layton

Will my face break out if I get a facial?
There are few things more enjoyable than a good facial. The breakouts that follow, however, aren't much fun at all. How can you avoid post-facial breakouts? Is it even possible to do so?

By Josh Clark

Top 5 Tips for Choosing a Spa Facial
A relaxing facial with steam and massage can be a great way to renew your spirit and skin from the outside in. When you're contemplating a little pampering, though, don't make the mistake of thinking that all spas are created equal.

By Sara Elliott

How to Give Yourself a Facial at Home
Your eyes may be the window to your soul, but your face is the first clue to your age. To keep your skin looking young, you should get facials regularly. But you don't have to spend a fortune in the spa.

By Emilie Sennebogen

What's the one thing you can do to improve your skin?
You're going to be stranded on a desert island with a single skin care product. What do you bring? Something that will protect a whole lot more than just your looks.

By Julia Layton

What is corneotherapy?
Red and irritated. Dry, scaly and cracking. None of us want our skin to look and feel this way, but sometimes it seems there's not a lot we can do about it. But is there a new way to fix it?

By Tom Scheve

Can bleach cure eczema?
Bleach -- that household cleaning staple -- hardly seems like a soothing treatment for itchy, painful eczema. So is it a good idea to bathe your skin with the same stuff you scrub your tub with?

By Jessika Toothman

Latisse Overview
Some people looking for a way to grow longer eyelashes have turned to a drug called Latisse to help. But there are some serious side effects that have to be considered.

By Jonathan Strickland

Balneotherapy Overview
A little water therapy after a long, hard day at work can feel really good. Is that bath benefiting your health, too?

By William Harris

5 Spa Dangers
You're supposed to leave a spa refreshed and rejuvenated -- not with a nasty fungal infection or bruises on your back. What are five dangers lurking in spas, and how can you avoid them?

By Jessika Toothman

5 Ways Petroleum Jelly Will Improve Your Skin
Tyra Banks calls it one of her biggest beauty secrets. But the real secret is that you probably already have some of this inexpensive emollient around the house to sooth your cuts or grease your door hinges.

By Maria Trimarchi

How Saunas Work
The people in Finland love saunas so much that they've been known to bring portable saunas on camping trips. What do these beloved sweat boxes do for your body anyway?

By Robert Lamb