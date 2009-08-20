Are Natural Sea Sponges Good For Your Skin?

When you see all the brightly-colored artificial sponges gleaming at you from the shelves and compare them with their sometimes more drab-looking natural cousins, it's tempting to take advantage of modern technology and go for the glitz. After all, by choosing an artificial sponge, you won't be raiding Mother Nature's beauty cupboard. But artificial sponges have their pros and cons, too, just like natural sponges do.

One of the main attractions with synthetic sponges is that many of them are embedded with antimicrobial ingredients to discourage nasty germs from turning the sponge into a plague palace. Although this might sound like a huge pro, it is also a main con. The modern antimicrobial ingredient of choice is triclosan, which is widely touted by environmental groups as a danger to your health [source: Walker]. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has concluded that triclosan poses a danger to human health only when it's used in paint [source: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency]. Others aren't so sure, though. Recent studies at the University of California Davis suggested that triclosan can have a negative effect on hormones and the nervous system [source: Downs].

Keep in mind that if you have sensitive skin or a skin condition such as eczema, using a sponge with antibacterial properties might irritate your skin. Generally, people with special skin concerns should avoid chemicals that might irritate the skin and cause flare-ups of their skin conditions, and that can include the antimicrobial agents in sponges [source: American Academy of Dermatology].

Also, be wary of what your sponge is made of, because some synthetic fibers, such as polyester, can be too abrasive. Newer synthetic sponges tend to have softer fibers, but even so, these can remove too much skin, and they can also break down and leave chemical particulates on your face [source: Peck].

Overall, the choice between natural sea sponges and artificial sponges comes down to personal preference. If you like the eco-friendly, natural approach, then sea sponges might appeal to you more. If you think modern technology is where it's at, then you might want to choose artificial sponges.

Loofah Sponges Unlike natural sea sponges, loofah sponges aren't animals. The loofah, also spelled luffa, is a plant that's a member of the gourd family. Many people like to use these scratchy plants to help them exfoliate their skin when they bathe. However, studies have shown that the nooks and crannies in loofahs invite a variety of bacteria -- some of which are potentially harmful to your health -- to take up residence [source: Bottone et al].

Sea Sponge FAQ How long does a natural sea sponge last? Some people suggest replacing a sea sponge every couple of months, but if you're caring for and cleaning it properly, that's not necessary in our opinion. After all, it can withstand up to two years of use. After you're finished with it, you can compost it in your green bin or garden bed. Where do natural sea sponges come from? Sea sponges grow underwater worldwide, living in oceans from both polar and tropic regions. Are natural sponges vegan? No, since natural sponges grow by consuming organic materials instead of by photosynthesis, they're technically classified as animals that live in the water. However, they are regenerative, don't have a brain or nervous system, and in many ways are more like seaweed. There are synthetic alternatives available, as well as other vegan-friendly options like loofahs. What is a natural sea sponge? Natural sea sponges are naturally occurring sponges that have been growing underwater for hundreds of millions of years. They're considered a multicellular organism that pumps water through a complex network of holes to extract nutrients from the water around them. Are sea sponges good for your skin? Yes, the rough surface of natural sea sponges can be a good exfoliating tool for your skin, though you'll want to be gentle if you have skin conditions like eczema or contact dermatitis. They're both hypoallergenic and sustainable. They're also a very eco-friendly option as they're regenerative (meaning they grow back after a piece is harvested) and no chemicals are used in their harvesting or processing. What are the types of sponges? Sponges are grouped into three categories based on whether their skeletons are made of organic matter, calcium carbonate or glass.

Originally Published: Aug 20, 2009

