Are Natural Sea Sponges Good For Your Skin?

Natural Sponges vs. Artificial Sponges
When you see all the brightly-colored artificial sponges gleaming at you from the shelves and compare them with their sometimes more drab-looking natural cousins, it's tempting to take advantage of modern technology and go for the glitz. After all, by choosing an artificial sponge, you won't be raiding Mother Nature's beauty cupboard. But artificial sponges have their pros and cons, too, just like natural sponges do.
One of the main attractions with synthetic sponges is that many of them are embedded with antimicrobial ingredients to discourage nasty germs from turning the sponge into a plague palace. Although this might sound like a huge pro, it is also a main con. The modern antimicrobial ingredient of choice is triclosan, which is widely touted by environmental groups as a danger to your health [source: Walker]. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has concluded that triclosan poses a danger to human health only when it's used in paint [source: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency]. Others aren't so sure, though. Recent studies at the University of California Davis suggested that triclosan can have a negative effect on hormones and the nervous system [source: Downs].
Advertisement
Keep in mind that if you have sensitive skin or a skin condition such as eczema, using a sponge with antibacterial properties might irritate your skin. Generally, people with special skin concerns should avoid chemicals that might irritate the skin and cause flare-ups of their skin conditions, and that can include the antimicrobial agents in sponges [source: American Academy of Dermatology].
Also, be wary of what your sponge is made of, because some synthetic fibers, such as polyester, can be too abrasive. Newer synthetic sponges tend to have softer fibers, but even so, these can remove too much skin, and they can also break down and leave chemical particulates on your face [source: Peck].
Overall, the choice between natural sea sponges and artificial sponges comes down to personal preference. If you like the eco-friendly, natural approach, then sea sponges might appeal to you more. If you think modern technology is where it's at, then you might want to choose artificial sponges.
Keep reading for even more information and articles on synthetic and natural sponges.
Sea Sponge FAQ
How long does a natural sea sponge last?
Where do natural sea sponges come from?
Are natural sponges vegan?
What is a natural sea sponge?
Are sea sponges good for your skin?
What are the types of sponges?
Originally Published: Aug 20, 2009
Related HowStuffWorks Articles
Sources
- American Academy of Dermatology. "Acne Myths." (Accessed Sept. 21, 2009) http://www.skincarephysicians.com/acnenet/myths.html
- American Academy of Dermatology. "Bathing and Moisturizing Guidelines." (Accessed Sept. 21, 2009) http://www.skincarephysicians.com/eczemanet/bathing.html
- Australian National University Reporter. "Six easy lessons in: Sponges." 2008. (Accessed Aug. 25, 2009) http://info.anu.edu.au/mac/Newsletters_and_Journals/ANU_Reporter/095PP_2008/ _02PP_Autumn/_sponges.asp
- Bhargava, H.N.; and Leonard, P.A. "Triclosan: application and safety." American Journal of Infection Control. 1996. (Accessed Sept. 21, 2009)http://pt.wkhealth.com/pt/re/ajic/abstract.00000545-199606000-00013.htm;jsessionid=K8vX1zPqShsV7qyVL0qgKZDgz4xb9lrP9njLd9F6Tn8G1qmqVzLQ!-1416617590!181195629!8091!-1
- Brown, Rachel. "Are Natural Sea Sponges Greener than Synthetic Shower Poofs?" Mother Nature Network. Dec. 19, 2008. (Accessed Aug. 25, 2009) http://www.plentymag.com/ask/
- Bottone, E.J.; A.A. Perez, 2nd; and J.L. Oeser. "Loofah sponges as reservoirs and vehicles in the transmission of potentially pathogenic bacterial species to human skin." Journal of Clinical Microbiology. February 1994. (Accessed Aug. 25, 2009) http://www.pubmedcentral.nih.gov/articlerender.fcgi?artid=263056
- Casey, John. "Beat the Itch of Winter Skin." WebMD. March 6, 2009. (Accessed July 27, 2009) http://www.webmd.com/skin-problems-and-treatments/features/beat-itch-winter-skin
- Downs, Martin. "Safety of Antibacterial Soap Debated." WebMD. May 29, 2008. (Accessed Sept. 25, 2009)http://www.webmd.com/news/20080529/safety-debate-on-antibacterial-soap
- Eaton, Carolyn, M.D. "Coming to Terms with Germs." ABC News. Feb. 12, 2007. (Accessed Aug. 25, 2009) http://abcnews.go.com/Health/Story?id=2868856&page=1
- eMedicine Health. "Sea Sponge Irritation." Aug. 10, 2005. (Accessed Aug. 25, 2009) http://www.emedicinehealth.com/wilderness_sea_sponge_irritation/article_em.htm
- Encyclopedia Britannica. "Luffa." (Accessed Aug. 25, 2009) http://www.britannica.com/EBchecked/topic/165575/luffa
- Griffin, R. Morgan. "What's Causing Your Dry Skin Problem?" WebMD. March 6, 2009. (Accessed Aug. 25, 2009) http://www.webmd.com/skin-problems-and-treatments/features/whats-causing-your-dry-skin-problem?page=3
- PBS. "Deep Sea Chemicals." Feb. 16, 2005. (Accessed Aug. 25, 2009) http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/science/jan-june05/reefs_2-16.html
- Peck, Peggy. "How to Get the Most Out of Facial Cleaning." WebMD. Feb. 22, 2005. (Accessed Sept. 21, 2009) http://www.webmd.com/skin-beauty/news/20050222/how-to-get-most-out-of-facial-cleaning
- Society for General Microbiology. "Bacteria from Sponges Make New Pharmaceuticals." September 4, 2007. (Accessed Aug. 25, 2009) http://www.physorg.com/news108092806.html
- Tierno, Philip, M.D. "Your House Could Be Making You Sick." Oprah.com. (Accessed Aug. 25, 2009) http://www.oprah.com/article/oprahshow/home_20040413_clean
- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. "Reregistration Eligibility Decision and Risk Assessment for the Pesticidal Uses of Triclosan." October 2008. (Accessed Aug. 25, 2009) http://www.epa.gov/oppsrrd1/REDs/factsheets/triclosan_fs.htm
- Walker, Emily, P. "Environmental Group Calls Triclosan a Ubiquitous Menace." Medpage Today. July 25, 2008. (Accessed Aug. 25, 2009) http://www.medpagetoday.com/PublicHealthPolicy/EnvironmentalHealth/10269
- Warner, Jennifer. "Microwave Kills Germs in Sponges." WebMD Health News. Jan. 24, 2007. (Accessed Aug. 25, 2009) http://www.webmd.com/news/20070124/microwave-kills-germs-sponges
- WebMD. "Sea Squirts: Cancer Fighters from the Sea." Nov.15, 2000. (Accessed Aug. 25, 2009) http://www.webmd.com/news/20001115/sea-squirts-cancer-fighters-from-sea